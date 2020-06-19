The government raised the occupancy limit from 25% to 50% for bars and taverns, less than 24 hours before they're allowed to reopen today.

The "25% occupancy limit is a start but not enough to survive, but 50% occupancy, I welcome it and appreciate it. It shows there's flexibility and acknowledgment that the initial decision is not perfect," Livehouse bar owner Thomas Peinhops told The Guam Daily Post.

Peinhops said it's been a long three months without income because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so he's looking forward to welcome back customers to Livehouse in Tamuning and The Shady Lady in Dededo

The governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin, when asked about the last-minute change to occupancy limits for bars and taverns, said: "As always, the governor has said that the decisions she makes are based on the best data and information available."

Day care centers

Day care centers, which were allowed to reopen on June 15 at 25% capacity, can now also operate at 50% of enrollment.

These were among the Department of Public Health and Social Services announcements on Thursday night.

Public Health's expanded list of businesses that can welcome back customers by 8 a.m. Friday include:

Bars and taverns

Bowling alleys

Travel agencies

Museums

Zoos

Aquariums

Public Health also issued a guidance memo related to the requirements for the opening of therapeutic massage establishments.

"The identified businesses and organizations may proceed to operate after industry-specific or organization-specific plans are developed and submitted with COVID-19 prevention and control measures outlined in the document Minimum Pandemic Workplace Operational Requirements and other requirements set forth by DPHSS," the Joint Information Center said in a statement.

Plans must be emailed to PCOR2Plans@dphss.guam.gov.

Regina Timmermann-Levanas, owner of Old Traditions bar in Tumon, said she's sending her plans Thursday night for a 50% occupancy and hopes Public Health will approve it.

She and other bar owners wished Public Health made the announcement of a change in occupancy limit much earlier, not on the eve of the reopening.

"Just to be on the safe side, I'm preparing for a 25% occupancy and if they do approve the plan Friday morning then will make the necessary changes. We've been preparing to reopen for several weeks," Timmermann-Levanas said.

She and other bar owners in Tumon held a silent protest against the 25% occupancy limit, by putting out chairs outside their bars with taped signs that read, "We can't survive at 25% occupancy."

Peinhops said Livehouse has a maximum capacity of 88, and limiting it to 44 to give way to social distancing is still better than 22, inclusive of four bar personnel that includes him.

The Shady Lady, he said, has a maximum occupancy of 44 and that has to be limited to an occupancy of only 22, inclusive of bar personnel.

On top of regular cleaning, there will also be sanitizing and temperature checks, he said.

"Really it comes down to personal responsibility. All it takes is for one person to not wash his hands after coming out of the toilet. And this could happen to any place, a restaurant, a government building, a grocery store," he said.

There are much smaller bars that have seating for only 30 or less. With restrictions, they can only accommodate 15 people at a time, inclusive of the bartenders and other staff.

Had the government not changed the occupancy limit at the last minute, these smaller bars can only allow up to five customers at a time since they still have to account for bar employees.