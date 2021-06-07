‘Ocean Heritage’ exhibit open at Ritidian

The public is invited to visit a special exhibit at the Guam National Wildlife Refuge, Ritidian Unit Nature Center, titled “Our Ocean Heritage.” The exhibit, which will run from June 12 through July 18, celebrates World Oceans Month and collectively features the variety and evolution of relationships our community has with our island’s surrounding waters, the refuge stated in a press release.

Fishing traditions, stories and legends, and even scientific discoveries will be showcased.

The Nature Center and special exhibit will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Every Saturday in June, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., visitors will get to meet other organizations to see how they help protect our island’s ocean and coral reefs.