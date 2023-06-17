Oceanview Middle relocation to Southern High moves forward

Oceanview Middle School students will soon move to Southern High School as Guam Department of Education acting Superintendent Judi Won Pat has advised the schools’ principals to get together to discuss the summer move.

On Wednesday, Won Pat reported to Guam Education Board members that she had toured Oceanview, which won't be opening next school year as a result of the state of the facility. But after touring the Hågat middle school, Won Pat alluded to a concern Oceanview parents had foreseen months ago — the possibility of no return or a delayed return to the middle school campus.

“When I looked at the buildings and asked (GDOE) Facilities and Maintenance to get a quotation to be able to build a full wing, (it) would actually cost us about $7 million to $9 million,” Won Pat said.

The plan in place since November 2022 has been to move Oceanview students, faculty and staff to Southern High, to allow the issues at the middle school to be addressed during the upcoming school year.

The Guam Department of Education was provided American Rescue Plan funds for all the 35 schools, which includes a number of different projects under facilities and maintenance, and capital improvement projects which are directly related to the health and safety of students, such as roofing, electrical, air conditioning, walkways and bathrooms.

“The question now here is in having to go in and do all of that. And yet we cannot provide the additional seven more classrooms we are going to need," Won Pat said.

We are going to have to decide what is economically feasible to do and when to do that, she said.

"At the same time we want to make sure, just in case, that they do have space for them at Southern High,” Won Pat said.

When it comes to GDOE facilities as a whole, education officials are sticking to a tier system to address the dilapidated state of public schools and damage sustained during Typhoon Mawar.

According to Won Pat, GDOE has interviewed a capital improvement projects coordinator.

“Our concern here is that we really need to strengthen and tighten the team at CIP because $110 million is being dedicated to the CIP projects at our schools and we need a strong team. The individual that we interviewed will be able to lead that team,” Won Pat said.

Won Pat also shared that, although GDOE has received approval to redirect some ARP funds to capital improvement projects, the expiration date of 2024 is a ticking clock.

“One of the things I asked the senators to do and also have given a copy of the law to (U.S. DOE) to review, ... because they will check if that same language that we use for the (Emergency Rental Assistance) moneys we can use for the ARP moneys,” she said.

According to Won Pat, the law may be the answer to the looming expiration of funds.

“We would use the ARP moneys to pay the salaries and when we get that money for our salaries, we would use it to pay our vendors. By doing that, we would not lose and be running against the clock of September 2024. We did that with the ERA moneys and were successful,” Won Pat said.