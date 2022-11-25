Oceanview Middle School stakeholders oppose move to Southern High School

The Guam Department of Education has plans to move Oceanview Middle School faculty, staff and students to the Southern High School campus over the summer due to the state of the middle school facility, but the plan is not welcomed by many OMS stakeholders.

During the Guam Education Board monthly meeting held Tuesday, parents, teachers and staff provided testimony voicing concerns, as well as opposition, to the plan.

Rose Herrera, an instructional coach at OMS, read aloud a letter she said was signed by 99% of the faculty and staff at the school. The letter voiced concerns over the intended relocation of the middle school to Southern High, where the middle school students would have to share a campus with high school students.

“At the forefront of any decision being made, the impact on classroom instruction and student learning should be the main focus. Over the years, (OMS) has increased academic achievement by placing above the GDOE average districtwide assessments of all grade levels and all subjects, especially this last school year. OMS has risen to one of the highest-performing middle schools on island. OMS was the first to pilot the (pre-Advanced Placement) program. To close or even relocate OMS would greatly affect the progress being made. In addition to this situation, OMS is undergoing a loss of accreditation this school year,” Herrera said.

Herrera said she was equally concerned about how decisions thus far have been made by GDOE administration. She also said she was concerned with the state of the Southern High School facility.

"All the decisions being made are verbal and has caused great confusion. It has been very difficult to focus on accreditation … process. In addition, we have other concerns with being located at Southern High. Through conversation with various parties, we learned that Southern High also has major issues to include mold, air conditioning and insufficient electrical capacity,” she said. “We request that (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) inspect Southern High School as well.”

Parents are worried

Becky Meno, a parent of four students at Southern High School and two students at OMS, where she has worked as a teacher for seven years, said she wanted to ensure concerns at SHS were addressed before any move is made.

“We’d like (it) addressed before the move happens. I am concerned about the conditions at both schools and the plans to renovate the campus. My children at Southern High School report to me daily about the black mold on the ceilings of their classrooms, the missing ceiling tiles, about how (air-conditioning) units are not consistent and, in fact, last Thursday there was a campuswide blackout because the AC shorted out the electrical units for the school,” Meno said.

Meno also asserted that restroom usage is limited at the high school, with only two restrooms operational.

“And those restrooms are often backed up and overflowing with waste. Before we send 400 additional students to the Southern campus, can we please ensure that the facility we are moving to is an improvement over where the students are housed currently,” she implored board members.

Meno said she wanted to be kept in the loop with OMS renovations.

"As a parent of two children at OMS, I would also like a timeline for when renovations would happen. Are there calls for contractors to make repairs at OMS? I know the repair and bidding process is not a quick one and that this is not a two- to three-(week) turnaround. What is the process now? Is the plan now to close OMS to create a shared grade six to grade 12 shared school as mentioned in the facilities master plan that was approved this summer?”

The master facilities plan Meno spoke of noted that a community discussion was to occur if the school closed. However, she noted, that has yet to happen.

“We have not had those discussions. We are concerned that if we vacate our campus, we will not return and we will lose that small community. We will lose the gains and improvements we have seen in students year after year,” she said.

Meno asked for more transparency and community engagement moving forward.

“The master facilities plan, when mentioning closing the school, said that there was a community discussion. That is what we are asking for. That is what we are hoping to expect, both as parents and teachers,” Meno concluded.

Stakeholders want a say

Bernie Lujan, a consulting resource teacher, or CRT, with the Special Education program, also provided testimony and pushed for stakeholders to have a say in the future of the OMS campus.

“We have a voice. We want to be heard. We have been asking to be heard. We want a seat at the table. We deserve a seat at the table. We have been directly impacted by decisions that have been made without our input, our feedback and without our participation,” said Meno, who noted the only updates she received were through media reports.

“There’s such a disconnect and many of you got reelected this election; and then you are searching for the superintendent, when every day, here and now, you have stakeholders who have been absent from something really drastic and important,” she continued.

Top concern: Safety

There are also concerns about the intermingling that would occur between middle and high school students sharing the Southern campus.

"GDOE cannot guarantee there will be no intermingling of OMS students and Southern High students. Southern High’s science lab class is located in the middle of the 5000 Building. We implore that we need to completely separate our 10- and 11-year-olds from the Southern High 18-year-olds,” Herrera said.

Ewalani Escrupulo, mother of a sixth grade OMS student, didn’t agree with the move at all.

“My No. 1 concern is the safety for the kids. My main concern is also bullying. I heard that they'll be sharing a cafeteria once moved to Southern High. I have no problem sharing facilities, but the issue I have now is crossing paths. With my 11-year-old daughter crossing paths with 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds during passing time. If my daughter should look at a high school student, they might take it the wrong way and bullying may start and eventually end in a fight or whatnot,” Escrupulo said.

Facilities in disrepair

An Oceanview staffer who wished to remain anonymous pointed out that, although OMS has had issues with its facility, the small school community has had its benefits.

"I chose OMS to work at because I like the small campus - our students on a small campus. If you look at our OMS results, you’ll see the referrals, the plans we have, the close community we have, is resulting in fewer referrals every school year as well as our academic standards improving and scores continuing to improve. Our students are among the high achieving. When they get to Southern High school, they usually take over the majority of the top ten."

The state of the southern middle school was thrust into the spotlight following a “D” rating issued by the Department of Public Health and Social Services in September. Two site inspections were conducted at OMS in September. The first inspection conducted on Sept. 14 involved an assessment of classrooms in the D wing and the school’s restroom facilities. According to a report from Public Health's Division of Environmental Health, the school’s structure in areas inspected was compromised.

The report further noted termite damage, evidence of termites and rodents, unsecured covers for light fixtures, active leaks on air-conditioning units and ceilings in three classrooms and inoperable air-conditioning units in two classrooms.

According to DEH, the Hågat middle school’s D wing was fraught with inoperable electrical outlets, an evident smell of mold and evidence of leaks near electrical boxes in classrooms. Restroom facilities also were not up to health and safety standards, according to the inspection report.

Since then, the school has been working with military volunteers to address some Public Health citations, but it was noted that there are other violations that must be addressed by 2024.

“If these citations are addressed by GDOE maintenance, it should be sufficient enough for OMS to receive a higher rating from Public Health,” Meno said.

Another teacher from OMS who was part of the team of teachers and students vacated from the D wing of OMS shared the same sentiments.

“This decision to move to Southern without considering our input and effort has taken a toll on all of our mental health despite trying to move forward. Since we have acquired a place, we find it difficult to wholeheartedly situate ourselves permanently in our proposed new classrooms because of this discussion. We find the move to Southern High school unnecessary at this point,” the teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said.