Oct. 27 is final day to file weekly PUA claims

Tomorrow, Oct. 27, is the last day for Guamanians who’ve applied for pandemic unemployment assistance to file weekly claims.

“That is the last date that a claimant can make sure he or she gets all the weekly claims in,” said Guam Department of Labor Director Dave Dell’Isola. “After the 27th, if you didn’t file for those weeks you can’t get payment for those weeks.”

“There’s no more extensions after tomorrow,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.

GDOL stood up the unemployment programs last year in response to the global pandemic that shut down the island and caused thousands of Guamanians to lose their jobs or lose working hours.

The federal government approved a budget of $1.065 billion for the locally administered program, making it Guam’s single largest pandemic relief program.

Dell’Isola said thus far, the federally funded PUA has provided more than $806 million in financial assistance to roughly 30,795 Guam workers.

That amount includes this week’s batch of claims, which totals $791,000 - a relatively low amount as the agency winds down the program.

Biweekly claims once exceeded $20 million, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

Dell’Isola said the dollar amounts for the batches shrank considerably after the Sept. 4 deadline to file for unemployment benefits.

“They’ll continue to shrink after Oct. 27,” he said, noting the agency anticipates a couple hundred people and perhaps more will need assistance filing their final weekly claims at the last minute but with no new claims being filed the program will then focus on close-out reports.

With respect to payout of filed claims, the final deadline is March 31, 2022, he said.

“I feel fairly confident that we’ll be done before that,” he said.

He added that the agency is working with maybe a hundred or so appeals but also anticipates those will be settled soon.