Foster care stipends for September remain partially paid while October payments have been remitted, according to Janela Carrera, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Stipends for September were split into two batches. The first batch was paid following some issues with distribution, but the second has not gone out, Carrera said Thursday. The health department is waiting for the Department of Administration to issue the payments.

"We still have not received the allotment. It was the end of the fiscal year. It's a reprogramming of the moneys. We submitted the documentation to reprogram the moneys but, we check the accounts every day and it's just a funding issue," she said.

Carrera acknowledged that Public Health is receiving phone calls from foster families about the September stipend and is assuring them that payment will be sent once funding is available.

"We are hoping that the funding will be made available as soon as possible," Carrera said.

Stipends are normally received the following month and the shortfall in September hit some families hard in October.

'I had to skip payments on bills'

As one foster parent of two young children told The Guam Daily Post, on the condition of anonymity, after paying for babysitting services due to school closures, she was left with $135 from the September stipend to spend on her foster children in October.

For the essentials the stipend couldn't cover, she used her paycheck from work.

"I had to skip payments on bills for the month," the parent said. "I had to cut down on things I got for them and it sure is a struggle."

The parent said she went broke that month and used her October stipend, received in November, to help pay bills. Even now, things remain difficult, she said. Since she is unable to send the children to school during the day, babysitting is costing her $700 per month, she said, normally leaving about $450 from the stipend to spend on the children.

Foster parents receive $576.63 per month per child up to age 11. At 12 to 18 years old, the stipend is $779.43 per child.