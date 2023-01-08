A man facing murder charges and accused of stabbing a woman in June 2021 is set to go to trial at the end of October.

John Richard Bass III appeared before Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III in the Superior Court of Guam on Friday, inquiring about the status of the case.

Bass' attorney, Peter Santos from the Alternate Public Defender's office, said he was still looking for an expert witness, a psychologist, to testify in the upcoming trial. Santos added he asked three people, two of them said they had scheduling issues. Santos asked if the trial date could be moved.

Lamorena agreed and set trial for Oct. 31 and said more motions could be filed in that time.

The next hearing for Bass is May 26.

Stabbing

On June 6, 2021, Bass was accused of stabbing Virginia Rose Peredo Laguana at the Mai'Ana Airport Plaza in Tamuning.

Court documents stated Laguana was stabbed more than a dozen times and officers at the scene said she was drenched in blood as her 19-year-old daughter cradled her head in her arms. Laguana's daughter was also stabbed while trying to defend her mother and survived.

Bass was subsequently indicted on charges of murder as a first-degree felony and two counts of aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, both including special allegations of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.

He pleaded not guilty by reason of mental illness, however, he was found fit to stand trial after an evaluation, Post files state.