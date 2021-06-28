Off-base liberty allowed for vaccinated visiting military personnel

For weeks now, members of the United States Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and foreign militaries have been able to patronize local businesses rather than enjoy limited shore leave while on island.

Clarification of the military's current policy for visiting service members was sought by The Guam Daily Post after three uniformed members of a foreign military were seen leaving a local establishment outside of federal property. During the COVID-19 pandemic, sailors whose vessels were temporarily ported on Guam were not able to move beyond designated and cordoned-off areas. Local Navy officials were still promoting participation in the Navy's "Safe Haven" shore leave program as recently as April.

Joint Region Marianas, the local command that oversees Department of Defense components in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, confirmed it revised its guidelines for DOD-affiliated personnel and dependents coming onto the island on May 15.

"The revisions to the original policy were based on evolving COVID-19 mitigation requirements in Guam. The revisions also take into consideration all government of Guam Public Health Executive Order guidelines," said Catherine Cruz Norton, deputy public affairs officer for JRM.

The current policy is in line with a similar order issued by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ,which went into effect May 15 for civilian travelers coming to the island.

According to an updated memo provided by JRM, DOD-affiliated personnel and dependents are exempt from any quarantine requirement if they are "at least 14 days post-completion" of a federally approved COVID-19 vaccine regimen. An exemption also can be granted if an individual has "fully recovered" from a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 90 days and is asymptomatic.

Norton confirmed these exemptions also extend to any restriction-of-movement policy that confines visiting military service members to on-base locations.

"Joint Region Marianas continues to work closely with our government of Guam partners to ensure unity of effort with our primary objective to protect the health, safety and well-being of our island community," she said. "We remain committed to reviewing all mission-essential requirements for on-island as well as visiting military and civilian personnel, and to ensuring that we are making the best decisions toward minimizing the spread of COVID-19."

Singapore is currently participating in an annual naval exercise hosted on the island called Pacific Griffin. Sailors from the island nation and from visiting American vessels can patronize and support local businesses during their free time.

"U.S. Navy sailors aboard the USS Benfold (DDG 65) and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), who have been fully vaccinated, are authorized shore liberty off base," a release from JRM stated.

Local government and military guidelines for COVID-19 must be followed and investigations will be initiated into any personnel suspected to be in violation, according to JRM.