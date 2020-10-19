Off-duty cop arrested in Dededo shooting

A 30-year-old police officer with the Guam Police Department has been arrested after he allegedly fired his gun during an argument in Dededo early Monday morning.

It happened around 1:25 am on Monday along Chalan Karetan Trosu in Dededo.

Matias Dillon Oilouch Lizama was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Officers responded to a shooting where they learned from neighbors that the suspect was allegedly involved in a verbal argument and shot his firearm several times, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Lizama was off-duty at the time.

He was placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation has been launched.

Lizama has since been released from custody and his case was handed over to the Attorney General’s Office for prosecution.