Former Guam police officer Ryan Gene Guerrero Shimizu, 49, has been indicted on charges of theft of property lost or mislaid as a third-degree felony, theft as a misdemeanor and official misconduct as a misdemeanor.

A Superior Court of Guam grand jury handed down the indictment against Shimizu on Jan. 2.

He has been ordered to appear before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Jan. 22 to answer to the charges in the indictment.

Police chief Stephen Ignacio confirms with The Guam Daily Post that Shimizu is no longer employed with GPD. Details of his separation from the police force have not yet been disclosed.

On Nov. 14, 2019, Shimizu was identified as the suspect in a theft complaint after video surveillance footage showed a man in civilian clothing picking up a wallet from the floor of the Chalan Pago Familia Mart.

Store staff told the Post that a customer came into the store and made a purchase. As he walked out, he dropped his wallet near the cashier counter. That same customer returned the following morning asking to review surveillance footage from the previous evening.

Instead of turning in the wallet to the store’s cashier, the suspect in the video was seen bringing the wallet with him and then opening the wallet while in a car parked outside the store.

Shimizu was off-duty at the time.

He was placed on administrative leave following the alleged theft.

Shimizu was assigned to Government House, which is the official residence of the governor and a venue for official functions.

The governor's office declined to comment on Shimizu's arrest other than stating that he didn't perform day-to-day security detail for the governor or the lieutenant governor as they moved around.