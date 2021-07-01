The Guam Police Department officer who reportedly was involved in a shooting in Tamuning late Wednesday has been placed on leave.

GPD and the Office of the Attorney General held a virtual press conference today to announce the ongoing parallel criminal and internal affairs investigations.

“The officer involved in this fatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave," said police Chief Stephen Ignacio. “I did reach out to Director Ike Peredo from Guam Customs and Quarantine, and I did request for assistance of his internal affairs investigators to work alongside with my internal affairs investigators.”

A forensic autopsy will be performed on the unidentified victim, witness interviews are ongoing, and ballistics are being done on the gun that the officer used in the shooting, according to chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan.

“We know a lot of people may have videos and photos, and anyone who might have seen what happened, please contact our office,” said O’Mallan.

No arrests have been made.

O’Mallan said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on June 30.

It happened at the corner of Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran and Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning.

He said he received a call from the police chief around 6:20 p.m. adding that their investigators were activated and were on scene by 7:45 p.m.

“Once we get all the evidence then we can make a decision on what the next steps will be,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

It’s unclear if the victim was armed.

Investigators have not yet said what the off-duty officer was doing in the area prior to the shooting.

Some motorists were able to take photos of a man on the ground who appeared to be injured and bleeding.

One witness said the man holding a handgun appeared to be protecting the injured person, and was yelling at others, including one man who was said to have been holding a machete, to stand back.

AG Camacho said investigators have since contacted the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OAG at info@oagguam.org or call 475-2580.