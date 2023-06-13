An off-duty police officer who was in a red Jeep the night it crashed into Jerry Kitchen was called to testify.

Almost six months after the trial for Nakita Aguon – who faces a charge of driving while impaired after being accused of driving a red Jeep into the Tamuning restaurant – was put on hold, Joneen Terlaje, the off-duty police officer who was in the car during the crash, was called to testify Monday in the Superior Court of Guam.

Terlaje was a witness called by prosecutor Grant Olan, who started his direct examination by questioning Terlaje about the events leading up to the crash.

As explained in previous witness testimony, Aguon, Terlaje and several other women started the evening of Feb. 24, 2021, by meeting at Applebee's in Tamuning before making their way to Hagåtña bar The Venue, where Terlaje testified she had been drinking alcohol but could not recall if the others were as well.

"I can't answer for anyone else," Terlaje testified.

However, when Olan asked if the women had taken shots together, Terlaje said she believed they had.

Olan asked about when the group left the bar and Terlaje, who could not recall exact details, did say they left around closing time in a red Jeep driven by Aguon. Terlaje and two other women all sat in the back seat while the front passenger seat was vacant.

Terlaje testified at the time she was intoxicated, "but I still knew what was going on," before going into further detail about the crash itself.

"I remember passing the ITC building and I looked out the passenger side and everything just happened very quickly. ... We were in the air. ... It was just very loud. ... We collided into the building," Terlaje said, before clarifying the building was Jerry Kitchen.

"I just remember everything happening so fast. ... We were all afraid," Terlaje said. "I was afraid I was going to lose my life. ... I was afraid we were all going to lose our lives."

Upon exiting the jeep, Terlaje continued to explain Aguon appeared to have had blood on her face, and was crying and apologizing to the women.

Police response

Terlaje further testified that Officer Chris Champion of the Guam Police Department arrived on the scene and asked whether the women needed any medical attention.

After confirming they didn't, Terlaje said Champion asked who had been driving the vehicle.

"Did Nakita Aguon identify herself as the driver?" prosecutor Olan asked Terlaje.

"Yes," she replied.

Terlaje also testified the night was "blurry" to her, but was able to remember she was helping the group of women communicate with Champion.

"I was a more calm person in the situation. ... I just wanted to make sure everyone was okay and deescalate the situation," Terlaje testified, before adding she knew Champion from working at GPD but that they had never been assigned to work together.