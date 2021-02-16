Office of Public Accountability: Port overpaid one employee $114K in back wages and interest

The first in a series of audits looking into back wages for nine current and former employees at the Port Authority of Guam found one employee was overpaid $114,000.

The overpayment to the employee, identified only as Employee Q, comprised $96,000 in back pay and $18,000 in interest.

The audit focused on the execution of legal remedies for Employee Q based on resolved Civil Service Commission cases. The OPA will issue a series of audit reports on eight other employees' settlements with the Port.

"For this audit, we conducted a detailed review of all available evidence of back wage payments to Employee Q ... and found an overpayment of $114K, of which $96K was for back wages and $18K for interest. Unsurprisingly, the Port general manager disagreed with the majority of our audit findings and recommendations. In reply, generally, our audit findings and recommendations remained the same," Public Auditor Benjamin J.F. Cruz stated in a release from the Office of Public Accountability.

The OPA found deficiencies in the basis of Port’s calculations for back wages, Medicare tax, retirement contribution, and interest charge.

While legal remedies with the employee were generally made in accordance with administrative and judicial review judgments and orders, the OPA found potential non-compliance with laws, regulations, and internal policies, as well as lapses in Port’s internal processes.

Specifically, the OPA found:

the Port agree to certain terms and conditions in favor of Employee Q that were not required by the Civil Service Commission or the courts’ judgments, such that: - The highest number of incremental sub-steps were granted based partly on two prior years’ “Outstanding” performance evaluation ratings that were not approved by the former or any general manager, and

- a 6% interest charge was paid to Employee Q without any court order requirement, negotiated terms, and proper calculation. Successor management approved salary increments that their predecessors did not approve;

Legal remedies were executed without seeking the Board of Directors’ ratification by resolution and without a formal agreement and liability release until after the final payment in May 2020; and

Different legal opinions resulted in delay and certain unorganized remedial actions.

The OPA also found other matters not related to the audit that warranted the Port and the Guam Legislature’s attention related to the uniformity of existing employees’ anniversary dates and no caps on Port’s salary increments.

The OPA issued five recommendations as a result of the audit: