Office of Technology works to restore internet services after fiber-optic line damaged

A severed fiber-optic cable that provided telecommunications services to Adelup, the Department of Revenue and Taxation and Department of Public Health and Social Services was repaired Tuesday night.

Repairs to the line were completed and workers were testing shortly after 8 p.m. to ensure all connections were restored, said Chief Technology Officer Frank Lujan.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said on Tuesday afternoon that several agencies experienced disrupted services after Guam Power Authority workers cut a major line that had to be replaced.

"This has impacted internet connectivity throughout GovGuam, including the Department of Revenue and Taxation, which is unable to access their system to issue driver's licenses or check taxpayer accounts," she stated.

Other agencies impacted by the sliced fiber-optic cable were:

• Department of Public Health and Social Services

• Department of Administration and General Services Agency

• Department of Land Management

• Adelup

• Bureau of Statistics and Plans