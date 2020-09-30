The Attorney General’s Office is providing notice of a request for above-step petition for Jordan Pauluhn, pursuant to Guam Code Annotated Title 4, subsection 6303.1. The AG’s office is petitioning the Department of Administration to hire Pauluhn for the position of Attorney Level 3, Step 3, at $71,446 per annum. Anyone with questions can call the AG’s Human Resources Section at 475-3324, ext. 5111.