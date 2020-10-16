Sexual assault defendant Frank "Ko" San Nicolas, 49, was fired from his job as a police officer with the Port Authority of Guam.

The Port confirms his last day was Aug. 24.

San Nicolas appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Arthur Barcinas on Thursday, as he is attempting to have some of his release conditions lifted.

"In this case, Mr. San Nicolas was released on conditions that are very strict including a lack of a firearm in a case that firearms were not used. ... As a result of those conditions, he was terminated from his employment," said defense attorney Jay Arriola. "He's lost his job because he is under house arrest conditions."

The prosecution, however, objected to San Nicolas' request.

"We don't believe the defendant should be discharged of conditions of release because we are still in compliance with administrative order set by the court," said Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio.

Arriola contends prosecutors failed to conduct a preliminary examination or secure an indictment in the time allowed under Guam law.

He asked the court to provide a list of the number of cases that have yet to undergo a preliminary examination or be presented before a grand jury.

The court has yet to rule on the motion.

The latest order from the Judiciary of Guam states that all grand jury proceedings are suspended until Oct. 19, adding that the time periods for a preliminary examination and for filing an indictment are paused until Dec. 31.

San Nicolas stands accused of sexually assaulting multiple women to whom he had provided spiritual healing services between 2017 and this year. He was charged with two counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He is currently under house arrest under the supervision of third-party custodians, and is not allowed to practice spiritual healing as part of his release conditions.

Sexual assault allegations

After a Jan. 4 campout at Tanguisson Beach with his clan, he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman to whom he had offered to give spiritual healing sessions at his Yigo residence, according to the court complaint.

He is accused of repeatedly trying to touch the woman's genital area before forcing her to have sex, while stating, "This is good. The spirits would want this," court documents state.

Documents also state San Nicolas is being investigated for sexual assaults reported by other women who had sought spiritual healing over the past three years.

A separate internal investigation was launched at the Port following his arrest in June.

San Nicolas has appealed his termination with the Civil Service Commission.