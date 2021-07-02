Officer being investigated in fatal Tamuning shooting

The Guam Police Department officer who reportedly was involved in a shooting in Tamuning late Wednesday that claimed the life of 49-year-old Faler Fabian has been placed on leave.

The officer has not been named.

GPD and the Guam Office of the Attorney General held a virtual press conference Thursday to announce the ongoing parallel criminal and internal affairs investigations.

“The officer involved in this fatal shooting has been placed on administrative leave," said police Chief Stephen Ignacio. “I did reach out to Director Ike Peredo from Guam Customs and Quarantine, and I did request for assistance of his internal affairs investigators to work alongside with my internal affairs investigators.”

A forensic autopsy will be performed on the victim, witness interviews are ongoing, and ballistics tests are being done on the gun that the off-duty officer used in the shooting, according to chief prosecutor Basil O’Mallan.

Fibianna Setik, one of the victim's daughters, said her father had been drinking beer outside their apartment unit in Tamuning and for some reason threw a beer can at the officer's car which was passing by. The officer fired a gun at her father, the daughter said.

The police chief later said, in part: “These don’t just happen. There are circumstances where officers believe that their lives are in danger. It’s at that point the officers feel they need to use their firearm or deadly force.”

O'Mallan asked more witnesses to step forward.

“We know a lot of people may have videos and photos, and anyone who might have seen what happened, please contact our office,” said O’Mallan.

Homicide investigation procedures are being used in this case, according to the AG's office.

An Independent Investigative Team led by the AG's office, which includes the chief prosecutor, the chief investigator and officers of GPD’s Criminal Investigation and Forensic Science divisions, are looking into how the shooting occurred.

The team will be joined or supported by other OAG or GPD personnel as needed, officials said.

“To help build public confidence in the review process, OAG and GPD recently announced efforts to develop a written policy for standardizing formal protocols for reviewing use-of-force incidents resulting in death or serious bodily injury,” officials stated in a news release.

OAG response

No arrests have been made.

O’Mallan said the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. June 30.

It happened at the corner of Chalan Tun Joseph Fejeran and Marine Corps Drive in Tamuning.

He said he received a call from the police chief around 6:20 p.m., adding that investigators were activated and were on scene by 7:45 p.m.

“Once we get all the evidence, then we can make a decision on what the next steps will be,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

Investigators declined to confirm if the victim was armed, and have not said what the off-duty officer was doing in the area prior to the shooting.

Some motorists were able to take photos of a man on the ground who appeared to be injured and bleeding.

One witness said the man holding a handgun was yelling at others, including one man who was said to have been holding a machete, to stand back.

AG Camacho said investigators have since contacted the victim’s family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OAG at info@oagguam.org or call 475-2580.

“This is an officer-involved shooting, but I am sure the circumstances that led up to this are very different from all of the other officer-involved shootings. The officers train and that’s why we are qualifying annually and have briefings, and laws that guide the officers when they can deploy deadly force or less than lethal force,” the police chief said.

“We don’t just do our own investigations and operate in a vacuum and make our own determinations. We still send it forward for an independent review by the AG’s office," Ignacio added.

The AG’s office plans to meet further with the local police department to discuss potentially updating its use-of-force policy.