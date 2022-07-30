Officer in deadly gas station shooting indicted

The Guam Police Department officer who was being investigated in connection with the deadly shooting earlier this year at a Shell gas station in Dededo has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Justin A.L. Quenga, 27, was charged with manslaughter as a first-degree felony and negligent homicide as a third-degree felony.

The indictment was handed down Thursday.

Court documents state Quenga recklessly caused the death of another human being, and that he did so by criminal negligence.

The victim was identified by investigators as Iopy Rudolph.

The case is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Independent Investigative Team.

“We immediately notified the family of the victim (of the indictment) in this matter,” said Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan. “We did not ask for the arrest of the officer. We asked for a summons at the next court hearing.”

O’Mallan said these matters are taken very seriously, adding that GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio was notified of the indictment.

“The determinations were made in this case that the officer’s actions were not justified,” said Attorney General Leevin Camacho. “The investigators conducted interviews. They also received evidence and at that point they turned it over to our prosecutors.”

Camacho said he could not confirm if Quenga was interviewed by investigators, stating it is an ongoing case.

Separate investigation

Chief Ignacio said he is not aware of the full charges against the officer.

He confirmed that a separate GPD internal affairs investigation is underway and Quenga was placed on leave with pay.

"Police officers are faced with the dangers while on or off duty. Decisions involving lethal force are dictated by situations an officer is faced with. As we move forward and allow officer Quenga his due process, we are mindful officer Quenga is presumed innocent till proven guilty," said Ignacio.

Homicide

On March 9, Rudolph, who was accused of targeting a Shell gas station in Dededo with a slingshot, was allegedly shot by Quenga multiple times.

Rudolph’s death was ruled a homicide.