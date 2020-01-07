Officer in viral arrest video returns to work

The unnamed Guam police officer accused of assaulting a man he was arresting in Tumon last month is back on the job.

"The administrative leave period has ended but the investigation is still ongoing," police Chief Stephen Ignacio said. "I don’t foresee an impact to the investigation, since we have moved some of the other officers around to other precincts."

The investigation was launched after cellphone video captured the officer appearing to punch an arrested man in the stomach as he was being escorted into a patrol car at the Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park on Dec. 3.

Three other Tumon-Tamuning precinct officers in the video have since been split up and reassigned to other police precincts.

The police department has not released the names of the four officers being investigated.

No updates to GPD's internal affairs investigation, the criminal investigation at the Office of the Attorney General, or the FBI’s civil rights investigation have been made public.