Guam police Officer Joey Aguon has been cleared of any criminal charges after the Guam Office of the Attorney General completed its investigation into a viral cellphone video that captured Aguon striking a man being taken into police custody last December. The AG made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chief Prosecutor Basil O'Mallan, as "egregious" as the video appears, the AG's investigation showed the officer's actions were justified and there is no probable cause to charge a crime.

"We looked at the video many, many times," O’Mallan said. "It was determined that the individual was resisting and refusing to get back into the car. The open palm slap to the abdomen is perfectly allowed under police rules. It’s almost the most minimal use of force to gain compliance. If you look carefully, you will see where the individual kicks the car to avoid being put inside the police officer’s vehicle. So that’s why we felt, based on that and after we talked to other individuals at the scene, it was justified police force."

The arrested man in the video is named in court documents as Joebert Boiser Carlos.

On Dec. 3, police were called to Ypao Beach to help after Carlos allegedly "attempted to punch a lifeguard and was calling to other people at the park to fight and was swinging punches at random people," court documents stated.

Carlos is also said to have "thrust himself backward toward the officer and kicked the rear bumper of the patrol car."

"The officer then conducted an open palm strike to the abdomen" to gain compliance before putting him into the patrol unit, documents stated.

"He wasn’t hit that hard," O’Mallan said.

"He was threatening. I think he actually assaulted the lifeguard and that’s why GPD was called to respond," Attorney General Leevin Camacho said. "If someone is kicking or pushing or trying to struggle to get into a police car, the law authorizes a police officer to use reasonable force to effectuate the arrest."

The AG’s investigators interviewed the responding GPD officers including Aguon, the lifeguard, tourists and the person taking the video. However, Carlos was not interviewed.

Camacho said Carlos is now a criminal defendant who is represented by counsel.

"At this point, I don't know how much they would want to cooperate with an investigation into the officer," he stated.

"Even without speaking to the victim, you can look at what the facts are and what the evidence shows ... We're trying to train our prosecutors to file what they believe they can prove," Camacho added.

O'Mallan noted that the AG has not shied away from charging police officers in the past, and will continue to do so, as long as there is probable cause.

The AG has now closed the Aguon case but has promised to make investigative materials available to the public through its website. The unedited video of the incident was made available Tuesday while the investigative report should be made available today.

GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio thanked the attorney general for the completion of the investigation.

"I am appreciative of their fair, impartial investigation and of their thoroughness and transparency, during the whole investigative process," Ignacio stated through a press release.

Admin investigation will not be released

The police department is conducting its own administrative investigation into the incident and, having received copies of the AG investigative reports, should be closing that investigation in the next few days, according to Ignacio.

But GPD will not release the final results of the administrative investigation.

"Despite the closure of the criminal investigation and the imminent closure of our administrative investigation, I stand firm in respecting the letter of the very same rules, regulations, general orders and law, from disclosing the disposition of the investigation because it is a personnel matter," Ignacio stated.

Last week, Ignacio said the internal affairs investigation involving Aguon and the three other responding officers from the Tumon-Tamuning Precinct was ongoing.

The police department has not released the names of the other officers being investigated.

The incident also led to a civil rights investigation with the FBI. It remains unclear if the FBI has completed its investigation.

Ignacio said the tactics used by Aguon, sanctioned by GPD's Use of Force policies, are taught during the police academy, administered by the Criminal Justice Academy at the Guam Community College.

He deferred any specific questions concerning these tactics, as well as the "alleged 'Color of Law' investigation" conducted by the FBI, to GCC.