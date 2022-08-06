The correctional officer who was on duty the night prisoner M.B. Koto allegedly stabbed fellow inmate Cezar Beda Dizon is facing an internal investigation.

Department of Corrections Director Robert Camacho told The Guam Daily Post that an internal affairs investigation is underway.

“We are going to find out whether the officer on duty was within the area and look at if procedures were followed, if they were compliant with all policies, and if there were any violations,” said Camacho.

He declined to make any additional comments about the case.

Camacho said services from the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center are being offered for those on duty the day of the alleged killing.

“We are providing availability for counseling for those that responded and may have been emotionally impacted,” he said.

Koto, 38, faces charges of murder in the stabbing of Dizon, 69.

On July 31, a correctional officer told police he was doing his hourly checks at Post 24, the DOC Minimum-In unit, just after 6:40 p.m. when he saw Dizon on the floor with multiple stab injuries, court documents state.

Dizon allegedly was stabbed in the chest 10 times.

A kitchen knife, a butter knife and a makeshift cardboard sheath were found by police, court documents state.

The defense argued in the Superior Court of Guam that the prosecution’s case is weak, adding that prosecutors lack evidence to convict Koto of murder.

Koto is being held in the prison's maximum security unit.