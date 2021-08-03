Officer involved in deadly shooting returns to duty

An officer with the Guam Police Department who is being investigated in connection with a deadly shooting in Tamuning is back to work.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Mike Aguon confirmed the unnamed officer, who spent the month of July on administrative leave, is back to his "normal duty."

Criminal and internal affairs investigations are ongoing.

The Independent Investigative Team led by the Office of the Attorney General has been quiet on their investigation for more than a week since last confirming that the victim’s autopsy showed he died from a single gunshot wound.

Investigators have yet to confirm where the man, Faler Fabian, 49, had been shot or his manner of death.

On June 30, the officer, who was off-duty at the time, fired a single gunshot, hitting Fabian, Post files state.

A knife was also found at the scene, but investigators have not yet confirmed who owned it.