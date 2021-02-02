Law enforcement officials largely testified in support of the Swift Appointment Modernization Act of 2021, or Bill 31-36, but also offered suggestions for improvement during a public hearing Monday.

Bill 31 states that there is an overwhelming need for law enforcement officers in certain agencies and that agencies face major hurdles getting to the point in the recruitment process where they make their selections.

The bill offers to allow the director of the Department of Administration to make key policy changes: increase the number of applicants available to such agencies, up to three times the number of funded vacancies; reduce the appeal period for applicants; and allow agencies a continuation of interviews to anticipate uncertainties.

Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio commented that he's found limiting the list of certified applicants to the number of positions "plus the rule of four" can be constraining at times.

As an example, Ignacio recalled an experience in which a personnel officer went through an applicant list only to learn that about seven applicants no longer wanted to work at GPD. Under the current rules, he said he would need to request supplemental lists from DOA and go through the process again.

"Expanding the list to three times the number I think would help department heads in the law enforcement community," Ignacio said.

However, DOA Director Edward Birn noted that law enforcement agencies do see more applicants than any other agency at a single time.

Shane Ngata, the personnel services administrator at DOA, said a lot of applicants do find employment elsewhere by the time they are contacted for a law enforcement position, or may have seen headlines discouraging them to continue the process.

Another factor is competition with other agencies, such as those holding similar paying positions that aren't as risky as law enforcement, Ngata said.

Thinking specifically of GPD, Ngata said out of a list of 75 to 200 applicants, about a quarter to half may decide not to move forward with the recruitment process for a number of reasons.

Birn said he attended a recruitment seminar last year, and one applicant was asked why he applied for a job. His response was "my parents made me," said Birn, to the amusement of those attending Monday's hearing.

"People's career choices and their approach ... may vary or wax or wane over the period of recruitment," Birn said. "We obviously want to get the committed people into government service."

Appeal period among concerns

DOA essentially supports Bill 31 but both he and Ignacio hold reservations about reducing the period to appeal application evaluation ratings.

Ignacio said that proposal looks great, but some applicants have told him that it took more than 10 days to receive their notification by mail and some never received one at all.

"I'm not sure that reducing it to the five-day period would allow the applicant time to receive their rating and time to write or notify (DOA) that they intend to appeal their rating," Ignacio said.

Birn said DOA is looking into shifting all civil service recruitment into a paperless process but "aren't there yet," and there has been more than one instance that an appellant claimed they didn't receive their rating until after deadline.

Department of Corrections Deputy Director Robert Camacho said the department is in support of Bill 31 but held the same concern over the appeal period as DOA and GPD.

Camacho made note of the failure rate for the written test for recruitment.

"There's like 70% (that) don't pass. And from what I got ... is that even people with degrees and master's degrees don't pass it," Camacho said. "I've never taken the test. After 30-some years, I've never had to do that. But something we have to look at and see what is it about that test."

Camacho suggested looking at possibly using a degree or going through the criminal justice academy as means of pre-qualifying for recruitment.

However, he also acknowledged the need to maintain quality among candidates and said that a "huge problem" for many years has been literacy.

Camacho, who is also director of the Guam Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, said the Office of the Attorney General has said that sometimes when law enforcement officers turn in reports, the reports are substandard.

"Again, there must be a balance somewhere," Camacho said.