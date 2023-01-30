Officers arrest man suspected in hit-and-run collision with cyclist

An arrest has been made in an alleged hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist in the Dededo area, but the condition of the victim in the case has not been publicly disclosed.

According to court documents, the Guam Police Department received a call in the early hours of Saturday from a woman who reported she had just witnessed a car hit a cyclist and then flee.

“Around 1:22 a.m., GPD located a white Nissan Cube parked outside of a residence in the vicinity of the above collision, matching the description … earlier provided,” a complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam against Akiyoshi Kakazu stated.

Kakazu allegedly was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with the engine still running, according to the complaint.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A responding police officer “turned off the vehicle and attempted to wake up the male, who was visibly disoriented, confused and was consistently unable to maintain his balance as he exited the vehicle,” the complaint alleged.

Police said Kakazu “spontaneously declared he was drunk” during his arrest. He allegedly also told officers he had consumed alcohol that evening. A Breathalyzer test for alcohol was conducted and yielded blood alcohol content of 0.174% - more than double the legal limit to drive a vehicle.

The bicyclist, who told responders he was in pain, was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The complaint, however, did not have any additional information regarding the victim's condition.

Kakazu has been charged with vehicular negligence, vehicular negligence (blood alcohol concentration), leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, all as third-degree felonies, and driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.