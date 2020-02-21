A 37-year-old man who was "twitching" while talking to police officers was arrested on drug charges after drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle in which he was a passenger.

Jessie Rick San Agustin was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Officers stopped a white Toyota 4Runner on Monday evening in Tumon. The passenger, identified as San Agustin, was fidgeting in his seat, court documents state. Officers believed he exhibited signs of being under the influence of methamphetamine: hyperactivity, twitching of the body, dilated pupils and rapid eye movements, the complaint stated.

When San Agustin got out of the truck, officers saw a white glass pipe sticking out from the passenger seat area.

As San Agustin was being escorted, he asked officers if he could leave his wallet in his backpack.

Officers saw a black bag in the car. The driver told officers, "Sir, that's (San Agustin's) bag. He was holding it the whole time while we were driving and he tossed it back there when you guys pulled us over," the complaint states.

San Agustin confirmed the bag was his. As officers opened the bag to insert the wallet, they saw an improvised glass pipe with white and brown residue, the complaint stated.

The residue in the pipes tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also confirmed San Agustin has two active arrest warrants.