Officers arrest two men for robbery of tourist in Tumon

Police arrested two men for allegedly robbing two women, who are tourists, near Fiesta Resort in Tumon early Sunday morning; a clip of a security video showing the incident is being circulated on social media.

On Sunday Jan. 12, officers arrested 29-year-old Joaquin Villagomez Cango for robbery and assault, and 38-year-old Scott Quichocho Santos for the offense of conspiracy and guilt established by complicity.

According to police, the two women were walking along the sidewalk in Tumon, when an unknown man emerged from the bushes and grabbed their purse and fled in a red sedan.

The video shows a red SUV coming to a stop near a parking lot and a man getting out. He walks around and a few minutes later on another screen he approaches the two women and tries to grab one of their purses. The women tried to run from the robber when they fall on the street, which is when the robber grabs the purse and runs back to the red SUV that races off.

Police said they sustained minor injuries as a result of the fall and were later treated by Guam Fire Department Medical personnel.

Police were able to track down the the suspected vehicle used in the robbery to Dededo.

On the video clip, you can hear two women speaking in Mandarin, discussing the scene as it unfolds over several screens.

Woman 1: It's a nice car, seems like the SUV type.

Woman 2: Look! There's a man came out of this car.

Woman 1: This car?

Woman 2: Yes！ Im sure this is the car.

Woman 1: Holy Moly, he's prepared! I really got good camera ... watch watch, this is the guy walking toward here, f***! He's the mother f***** thief! OMG, he's gonna rob somebody, Guam is so dangerous. Omg... here comes these two girls.

Woman 2: Yes, I guess he tailed them, he might have followed them earlier. I saw the crime scene. Who the hell knows he is a robber! There's so many cars turned in our parking lot, I wasn't gonna expect a robbing scene.

Woman 1: Watch, these two ladies waking toward our store, the robber is gonna do it. Holy s***, he is hiding behind a car!

Woman 2: Wow wow wow.

Woman 1: OMG... how dare! He's just robbing on the street!

Woman 2: Look at this side, the robber about to drive away. He just drive away like that.

Cango and Quichocho were booked and confined at the Department of Corrections and the case has been forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution.