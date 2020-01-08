Ivan John Toves Guerrero, 37, faces a third-degree felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

At noon on Jan. 6, Guam Superior Court of Guam marshals executed multiple local and federal arrest warrants at a home in Agat, according to a magistrate's complaint filed at the court.

While at the residence, marshals saw Guerrero sitting in an outdoor kitchen area. Near him, was a black pouch and a glass pipe with residue, documents state. Guerrero allegedly admitted the pouch belonged to him but denied ownership of the pipe. He allegedly told officials that he last smoked meth more than a year ago and he was only at the residence to get his car from his brother-in-law.

Guam Police Department officers received verbal consent from the defendant to search his car, documents state. The officers recovered multiple plastic bags containing residue next to the steering column. Guerrero denied that the plastic bags belonged to him, documents state.

Police tested the pipe and the bags. The tests yielded a presumptive positive for amphetamines, documents state.