Guam Department of Agriculture conservation officers arrested Dan Lee Tedpahago, 40, on Sept. 5 on suspicion of violating a marine preserve area and being in possession of a sea turtle, which is an endangered species.

The department stated in a press release that conservation officers, along with a reserve officer from the department’s Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officer Program, executed the arrest while conducting night patrol at Piti Bomb Holes.

While in the area, officers noticed a man, later identified as Tedpahago, on the water's edge, fishing with a cast net, which is a violation of the marine preserve area special permit, the Agriculture Department said in the press release.

The officers instructed Tedpahago to cease fishing and exit the water immediately, the department said. Once the man was out of the water, officers began to question him.

Tedpahago told officers he had an endangered species in his vehicle, the department stated in the press release. A green sea turtle was found in the trunk of Tedpahago's vehicle with both its front and hind flippers bound by a black rubber band.

Tedpahago was placed under arrest and his vehicle seized for violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Residents can report illegal activity for conservation officers to investigate by emailing conservation@doag.guam.gov or calling 671-864-TOKA (8652).