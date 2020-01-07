A 41-year-old man faces a felony charge after he was caught allegedly with drugs.

Around 1:41 a.m. Jan. 5, a police officer stopped a car that looked as though it had a defective rear tail lights and inoperable license plate lights. When he stopped the car, however, he noted the license plate and tail lights were spray painted black, according to a magistrate’s complaint filed at the Superior Court of Guam.

The driver, identified as Joseph Kenneth Peredo, didn’t have a diver’s license. The officer noted that Peredo’s breath smelled strongly of alcohol. Peredo allegedly told the officer he drank “maybe a 12-pack” and that his last drink was “about an hour ago,” documents state. Peredo failed a sobriety field test.

The officer also noted that Peredo was “grinding his teeth, smacking his lips and erratic twisting at the neck,” documents state. When the officers searched the car he found an improvised glass smoking pipe wrapped in a white paper towel, containing suspected methamphetamine residue, that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamines.

Peredo was charged with possession of a scheduled II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and no drivers license as a violation, documents state.