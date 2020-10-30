The trial of former police officer Mark Torre Jr., accused of negligent homicide in the 2015 shooting death of fellow officer Sgt. Elbert Piolo, resumed Thursday with testimony from officers who responded to and investigated the case.

Torre's trial was suspended after two days of testimony in August, as Guam's number of COVID-19 cases increased. The court recently denied a request by the prosecution to delay the trial further.

Officer Joseph Justine Edquilane recalled arriving at the scene, a residence in Yigo, in the early morning hours of July 13, 2015. It was thought at that time that both Torre and Piolo were victims. Police did not know at that moment who was the suspect, according to Edquilane.

Piolo died after sustaining a single gunshot wound under his right armpit into his chest. Torre's gun had been used to fire the fatal shot, and Torre would ultimately be charged in Piolo's death.

A jury would later find Torre guilty of aggravated assault and negligent homicide during his first trial in 2017. He was to face eight years in prison. But Torre appealed the decision.

In July 2019, the Supreme Court of Guam vacated the aggravated assault and negligent homicide convictions against Torre. The high court ruled that the Superior Court of Guam had erred when it denied the defense motion to suppress body camera footage, which showed police interrogating Torre before he was read his Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to an attorney.

Second trial

The prosecution refiled a negligent homicide case against Torre and the second trial had started with jury selection prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Edquilane recalled the evidence discovered at the scene, including a black pistol with an unexpended round in the chamber in a red pickup truck, another unexpended round in the passenger seat and some blood.

Another officer, Gilbert Mondia, also testified on other evidence and investigations in the case.

The trial remains ongoing.