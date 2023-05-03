Official: ’99.1%’ of GMH system online

A positive update was shared during the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority board of trustees meeting last week, as recent network issues and the possibility of patient information being leaked have been worrying island residents.

According to Frank Lujan, chief technology officer assigned to GMHA, for the last week, systems have been mostly stable and operational. The hospital had only one major outage with radiology, but it had nothing to do with the network. It was an issue with one of the files on the server the vendor is currently working on, Lujan said.

“Other than that, (the) most I’d say, we were probably at 99.1%. The one percentage point is probably systems that are not really 24/7. And as we uncover some of those systems, we're hoping we can get them back online,” said Lujan.

“We're also working closely with the (revenue cycle management) team to actually work on getting the charges actually migrated properly into its right place. So we're working on those areas."

Lujan stated that from a network standpoint, as part of speeding it up, there are still some minor hardware issues his team is trying to address.

“From my perspective, it seems pretty close to, you know, stable. There's always going to be some ongoing problems, but we're trying (to address) them as we get to them,” said Lujan.

Board concerns

Some board members stated during the meeting that just last week they were “a little less confident” regarding the network issues.

“If the nurses and the doctors are confident with how we can proceed from here, that makes us feel better. So this is definitely a better picture than last week,” said Dr. Teresa Borja, GMHA chair.

According to William Kando, associate administrator of operations, GMHA continues to be in the “immediate and intermediate phase of this restoration.”

“We still have a long way to go as far as the long-term plan to really significantly upgrade the network. And that’s why we submitted for (a grant) of 1-1/2 million dollars,” Kando said.

If this money doesn’t come through, he said the hospital will have to find an alternative source of funding.

“We still have a long-term network upgrade to go after. We're very happy that we're coming out of this restoration and now getting back to some semblance of normalcy. But we still need to maintain vigilance, and going after the long-term solution,” he said.

A major issue Borja presented was that the hospital encounters numerous power outages, which in turn create inconsistencies with the network. As these are frequent, she asked Lujan if CareVue (the GMHA clinical platform) could run with “less storms.”

“Prior to this outage, you know, we were getting kicked off of CareVue quite frequently,” said Borja. “Do you feel confident that our (electronic health records) system can continue? And based on, you know, how we need to update the hardware, or you know our (information technology) system, can we continue with CareVue and the billing side, as well, through CareVue?”

Lujan said that as the network is stabilized, he and his team want to be able to go back to an assessment of the CareVue EHR system, which he stated was something they wanted to do even prior to bringing down the network.

“(For) a lot of the ... connectivity issues that we were experiencing, we had a whole long ... laundry list of things with CareVue, but it was really related to the unstable network,” he said.

With the recent improving and enhancing of the network, Lujan said that a reassessment of the CareVue system would help.

“I think ... our staff are going to realize ... probably that the CareVue is not nearly as bad now that all these connectivity issues have dissipated. ... Not completely, but it (has) really been mitigated. So I do believe a reassessment is in order,” said Lujan.

“I think most of the different sections within the hospital will start getting a better experience,” added Vince Quichocho, chief technology officer.

After-action report

Trustees agreed that the next best course of action would be to conduct an after-action evaluation report.

“Just so that we know, what did we do right? And what did we do wrong? It's a great learning experience for us,” said Borja.

The main concern the chair brought to the discussion was the issue of security, which several evaluations had shown to be lacking.

“We really need to beef up security,” she said, expressing her concern, as at the time she was unaware of the federal evaluation and conclusion on the recent issues.

Jeremiah Luther, legal counsel, clarified that the team has been “mindful” of the internal process in regard to evaluating the chain of events, which will allow better results in the future and in a similar situation.

“I’m pleased to report that we have a rough draft assessment of the impact to individual patient files. That should be a final document (and we) should be issuing (it) this week, I hope. That was compiled by our risk assessment department and I anticipate that the announcement or the summary that risk assessment is going to issue is in line with my previous comments that there is no evidence that individual patient files were attacked, damaged or taken out of our network or extracted,” he said.

Luther said the hospital has an obligation to report to several federal agencies when this type of network issue happens.

“We are working on the bare bones and our reporting requirements to having a larger report on Guam Memorial Hospital's response (and) what we could have done better in the chain of events,” Luther said.

“Insofar as an after-action report, we wait until we have our federal reporting requirements complied with, and then we can put together a formalized internal report regarding the actions of individual administrators prior to the actions,” he continued.

“I am pleased to report ... that I do not believe that we will have to notify individuals that their information was breached,” said Lujan.

“That’s been the information we've consistently gotten since we actually started looking at the nature of the intrusion into our network” said Luther.

Luther said the finalized report should be issued by the end of the week.

Trustees said they were relieved by this update, as the situation was a major concern for the entire community.

Patient safety

“Will this report also include information on the impact of the system shutting down on patient care and patient safety?” asked Dr. Michael Um, trustee.

Luther said the hospital currently is responding to the Office of Civil Rights regarding an anonymous complaint.

“Those reports are going to contain the information that you're requesting,” said Luther.

He said the hospital will have to see what “washes out” with the government claims.

“The initial reports that I'm hearing back is that the staff, despite really, really, really difficult circumstances, were able to deliver all of the patient care (and) keep our patients safe, which is just amazing, given the length (of) the time that the network was down,” said Luther.

He expressed that, from a legal review standpoint, he is encouraged.

“We'll evaluate those claims as they come in. But right now, we have not seen anything that would link the network being down to a direct instance of patient law,” he said, later adding, “Yes, patient safety was affected and that was affected by the fact that our staff had to operate under abnormally stressful conditions. And again, they did amazingly well given the circumstances that they were thrust into."

According to Kando, many of these assessments are going to feed into an internal after-action report and an improvement plan for GMHA.

“We’re very interested in developing those strengths (and) weaknesses (as) opportunities for improvement,” said Kando.

Kando said the hospital is required to do two full-scale exercises per year, which can be real or simulated.

“Of course, this one was real, and those tend to be actually the best experiences in developing an after-action report and improvement plan to make (really) significant improvements going forward. So, that's where we're going to be going.”