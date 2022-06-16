The red boat that was found abandoned on the shore of Tumon Bay on Monday apparently came from Rota.

Boating Safety Operations Supervisor Lt. Dave Rabauliman of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands told The Guam Daily Post they saw photos of the boat after it was spotted in Guam.

He said the vessel was previously registered to a local in Rota, and then sold to a Chinese individual.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed they initially responded and determined the vessel did not cause any pollution, adding they searched the area for anyone who might have needed to be rescued after the boat was discovered.

Once the military concluded there was no rescue needed and no pollution, the case was turned over to the Guam Police Department.

GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said the investigation is ongoing and they are working with the Coast Guard, Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Any information regarding the abandonment of the vessel is always helpful and if a reporting person would like to remain anonymous, tips or information may be submitted via Crime Stoppers as well –guam.crimestoppersweb.com,” Savella stated.

Just before sunrise Monday fishermen reported the motorized boat between the Pacific Islands Club and Pacific Star Resort & Spa.

GPD has since impounded the vessel.

The red boat has an outboard motor, is named "Horny Hooks" and has the number CM 267 PU.

Wet swim apparel and food and beverage debris were seen near the boat.