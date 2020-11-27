Official: 'Challenging' to track Compact migrants' work, study compliance

A U.S. State Department official said Tuesday that good-faith efforts have been made to see that citizens from the island nations who have Compact of Free Association agreements with the United States are engaged in studies or employment as a condition of their continued stay in the United States. Guam has been a top destination of choice for Compact migrants, primarily from the Federated States of Micronesia.

However, the official acknowledged, that undertaking has been challenging.

Guam's congressional delegate and members of Congress from other jurisdictions with large numbers of Compact migrants have expressed similar concerns about the need to see that the migrants hold up their end of the bargain, Sandra Oudkirk, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, stated in a phone conference on Tuesday with regional journalists.

"It is somewhat challenging to gauge what ... citizens of the freely associated states are doing when they travel to the United States and the U.S. territories because, of course, they don't need visas to travel," Oudkirk said. "We do, however, make a good-faith effort to determine that the Compact citizens are living up to their ... agreement under the Compact of Free Association, which is that the travel will be to work, to study or to live, and so we do work with jurisdictions as best we can."

And the idea of establishing a prescreening process at the Compact migrants' home nation, something Guam has requested, would be outside of the State Department's jurisdiction, she said.

That would be a U.S. Department of Homeland Security function, she said.

The number of migrants from the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau coming into the United States increased by 68%, from about 56,000 to about 94,000, in five years through 2018, according to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report released in June.

The report was submitted to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

It showed Guam is seeing the greatest impact of the migrations, now hosting about 18,900 migrants from the island nations. About 11% of Guam's population is made up of migrants from the Compact nations.

Hawaii has more Compact migrants, at 24,700, but with Hawaii's population of about 1.4 million, Compact migrants make up only 1.7% of the state's population.

The State Department phone conference inlcuded Craig Hart, deputy assistant administrator for Asia at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Avoiding China's 'debt trap diplomacy'

There was also concern expressed by the State Department at the press conference about China's "predatory" lending to developing nations.

The State Department and Treasury will work together, after having joined the Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Center, on putting a "higher focus on strengthening the resilience of Pacific economies against debt distress and economic shocks," according to one of the State Department speakers.

This is in reference to what some call China's policy to engage in "debt trap diplomacy."

"The narrative that China is engaging in problematic debt trap diplomacy has taken off since 2018. Coined the preceding year by an Indian pundit, the term implies that Beijing is purposely striking unsustainable debt-for-infrastructure deals with developing countries along the routes of its ubiquitous Belt and Road Initiative. ... Such warnings gained added notoriety after White House officials began publicly raising the alarm," Matt Ferchen and Anarkalee Perera wrote in a July 2019 report for the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

The Pacific Financial Technical Assistance Center, established in Fiji in 1993, supports 16 Pacific island countries and territories: the Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor‑Leste, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.