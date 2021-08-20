Official: First few days of online learning went better than last year

Making sure that online resources were immediately available to students on the first day of classes was a challenge for the Guam Department of Education, according to Deputy Superintendent Joseph Sanchez.

"I'll start off by saying it went a lot better than it did last year when it first started, that's for sure," said Sanchez, who leads the department's curriculum and instruction division.

Roughly 2,240 or 8% of GDOE's student population selected online learning this school year. GDOE officials were aware that when classes began on Aug. 12, it would come with challenges.

"I think a lot of the questions, a lot of the things that were brought up were anticipated. So, first day it's assigning of teachers," Sanchez said.

Teacher shortage is a persistent challenge for the department. Although the elementary online program is staffed with teachers, Sanchez said, there are teacher vacancies in the secondary levels.

While teacher vacancies are an issue that appears unavoidable, GDOE did make an attempt to address foreseen issues prior to the start of the new school year.

Training teachers helped

GDOE provided training to teachers on potential glitches such as students not having the right links and schools not having a consistent schedule.

"We made sure schools had their schedules set up way ahead of time, their links set up ahead of time, that students list were provided a head of time," Sanchez said.

A parent contacted The Guam Daily Post on Monday, saying she had an issue obtaining a class schedule for her son who attends George Washington High School.

But the parent was more upset about the unavailability of some classes online.

GDOE officials, in planning the distance learning platform, said online programs would be handled internally at the secondary levels.

Officials noted that some schools were challenged by low online enrollment numbers and would need to combine students from different schools to create a class size that warranted the designation for an online teaching position.

This meant that some schools would not be able to offer all courses in-house or online at all because of the nature of the class.

The parent's stress grew as she was informed that GDOE's policy does not allow students to switch models of learning until the second semester begins.

That means parents and students are essentially stuck, unless the student is failing online classes and a recommendation is made by the teacher to switch to in-person learning.

The first few days of school dealt with logistics of students and teachers and it brought new challenges in making sure both were set in the first few days of school.

"As you probably know we've ordered those hard copy instructional materials as well as e-books and online resources so that's all available to them. We are getting the passwords and links to the teachers so that they can, in turn, provide it to the students. The second one had to do with our power teacher system," Sanchez said.

Online platforms

Just two days before the start of the school year, GDOE was faced with confusion regarding online student enrollment as a result of parameters in the PowerSchool and PowerTeacher platforms.

Each school has a designated power link for these systems. GDOE is faced with figuring out how to ensure students and teachers would not need to log onto two different school systems as a result of cross-level school enrollment for online classes.

"All of the technological things we tried to take care of up front, we also tried to make sure the all the teachers were familiar with and acclimated to the platform itself and we gave some strategies to address teachers who are advanced in the technology, those teachers in the middle and those teachers who are at the beginning stages," Sanchez said.

Teaching online was voluntary

Many of the online teachers had experience with distance learning.

"We don't really have a lot who are at the beginning stages when it comes to online, because this was voluntary, the teachers volunteered to teach classes online. Chances are they're already somewhat skilled with the platform," Sanchez said.

While GDOE noted some teachers had their first go at the online education platform last school year, the department also used its summer school program to help acclimate students to the online model of learning.

"We didn't have a lot of online students in summer school, but for those that did, I believe it helped," Sanchez said.

For many of those students, it was their first experience with the online program.

"So the teachers really had to take the time with them and their parents on how to use the system and how to engage with the materials in classes," Sanchez said.