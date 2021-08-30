Official says GDOE will end fiscal year in deficit

The Guam Department of Education is paying down debt and catching some breaks but, with just one month until the end of the fiscal year, the department is facing a deficit, according to GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Finances Zeny Asuncion.

GDOE has paid down two of it biggest tabs – $2 million was paid out to food services management contractor Sodexo, and about $900,000 went to power.

Sodexo is expected to send an additional invoice of $517,470.58 by the end of August.

GDOE still has an incurred Guam Power Authority balance of $1.3 million carried through to July, and another bill of $821,400.24 is anticipated to be received in August, according to GDOE's accounts payable aging report shared with the Education Financial Supervisory Commission.

According to Asuncion, GDOE has kept power and water companies happy despite having balances in arrears by up to 90 days.

"They have been very good to us, if we pay them partially. For example, in one month billing is about $900,000. We pay half of it and they are happy with that as long as we keep paying them on a regular basis. Same thing with GWA," Asuncion said.

GDOE's water bill, however, has seen an increase. It's anticipated that by the end of August, GDOE will owe Guam Waterworks Authority an additional $337,746.66.

Power and water is paid through Territorial Education Facilities Funds, or TEFF, and as GDOE met with the EFSC on Thursday, Asuncion felt it was the perfect opportunity to follow up with the status of disbursement, as she asserted GDOE is still waiting for $2 million from TEFF.

"Its almost like a double-edged sword, because we are being billed for certain things that we need to pay for the vendors," Asuncion said. "But the appropriated funds that were approved at the very onset of the budget year were not given to us in full value. So the expectation is to create a deficit at the end of the fiscal year because we did not realize the full value that's appropriated to us."

The EFSC, however, does not have complete control over how much is appropriated versus what GDOE actually receives during the fiscal year.

"If it doesn't realize the projected or estimated revenue, we can only pay you up to the revenue that we receive," an EFSC member said.

But those aren't the only bills GDOE is facing – the balance for accounts payable is $3.33 million. GDOE anticipates an additional $2.03 million in invoices to be received by the end of August. That brings the total owed by GDOE to $5.36 million.

Because bills are piling up faster than money is coming in to GDOE, Asuncion said, "We are going to be ending in a deficit for 2021, for sure."

Although, there is a provision included in the budget act to allow carryovers and authorizations to pay prior-year obligations, Asuncion said it hinges on how much savings the department is seeing in power and water.

"We don't have much savings from the power and water," Asuncion said.