Official: Self-insured plan ‘makes sense’

Editor’s note: The following is the second part of The Guam Daily Post’s coverage of legislative discussions on a new model for insuring government workers, retirees and their dependents.

Lawmakers last week questioned government and industry experts during an informational briefing held at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña on the potential risk associated with self-funding payouts for covered medical services.

Specifically, senators had concerns over who would assume the risk arising from the insurance model and whether stop-loss insurance was part of the new plan.

“Under self-insured, it’s always the plan sponsor of the employer that takes the risk. They fund it. You’re paying a premium, but the premium is really a fund to fund your claims. The difference between your current plan of fully insured and self-funded (is) nothing really changes except the funding mechanism," said Jerry Crisostomo, NetCare plan administrator, one of two third-party partners that will administer the plan. “You’re taking a risk, and you are funding your claims.”

He said that in NetCare’s experience with large groups that are self-funded, the transition to a self-funded program requires a fundamental change in the behavior of employees.

“Which means, 'I want to change some benefits and I want to shift some of the responsibilities to you, the employees, so you can begin to take charge of your health care,' and they’ve been successful,” Crisostomo said. “We have not had any client from self-insured go back to fully insured. ... So, somewhere along the line, the self-insurance program makes sense.”

The idea of self-insurance is a new concept to Guam, he said.

“It’s going to take time for the market, not just the government of Guam, to begin to accept and adapt to that," he said.

According to Crisostomo, for self-insurance plans, NetCare purchases stop-loss insurance for claims in excess of an attachment point or deductible.

“So groups typically will take the risk for the first $150,000 or $125,000 of claims, then reinsurance or stop-loss kicks in after that. That’s when an employer is then protected for any catastrophic claims above their risk level,” he said.

Edward Birn, the director of the Department of Administration, confirmed that the government plans to purchase stop-loss insurance and that officials were in the process of procurement.

“That was part of the whole plan and, as I explained before, the cost of that is built into the premiums … Milliman Inc. built up,” Birn said.

With the government of Guam budget for fiscal year 2024 getting ready to be passed, Sen. Chris Duenas said he wanted to get Birn on the record with his assertions.

“So, … there will be no effect? The premiums will handle whatever issues you have? We will not have to have supplemental appropriations or anything to manage any risk?” Duenas asked.

“That’s the plan,” Birn replied. “I think it’s highly unlikely that we’re going to have any need for additional funds beyond the plan premiums.”