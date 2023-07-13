Officials air concerns, advice over DOC warden allegations

The vice chairman of the Legislature's committee on public safety thinks acting Department of Corrections Director Joseph Carbullido should publicly address complaints made by a female officer against the warden of the prison.

On Wednesday, The Guam Daily Post published a story summarizing a series of leaked documents that show DOC's warden, Alan Borja, allegedly harassed a female officer and subordinate repeatedly over the past year and a half.

The documents show detailed accounts of Borja allegedly "nudging" the woman on her shoulder in front of other subordinates, making unprofessional comments about the late acting director, Robert Camacho, and a series of inappropriate text messages sent by Borja to the employee dating as far back as April 2021.

A police report filed by the employee in May also was included in the documents leaked to media outlets.

DOC hasn't responded to the Post's requests for comment on the complaints, whether investigations have occurred or if Borja has received any punishment related to the complaints.

Sen. Chris Duenas, the oversight vice chair for DOC, told the Post that Carbullido should address the allegations.

"This is now a management issue and has been a management issue. And the current director should make a definitive statement publicly that he's looking into this matter and will take any and all appropriate actions," Duenas said.

According to the lawmaker, the allegations should be handled appropriately.

"All allegations should be taken seriously, particularly those that have documentation to it, and the director is the top of the chain and should handle this immediately," Duenas added.

Oversight

The officer's complaint was also addressed in an April 25 roundtable hearing in which Sen. Chris Barnett asked Carbullido if he was comfortable allowing Borja to remain on the job after he had been accused of sexual harassment.

At the hearing Carbullido was unable to discuss details, but when pressed again by Barnett, Carbullido said the officer was comfortable.

The officer in her complaint said Carbullido's account was not true, and that she never said she was "comfortable." She told Carbullido the day before the hearing that she was "OK" because Borja had been staying in his office more and that she "was able to move about" to do her job, she explained.

Sen. Barnett told the Post on Wednesday he was "disappointed" the documents contradict what Carbullido said on the record at the roundtable.

"I will be seeking more answers on this issue and whether or not appropriate standards are being followed moving forward," Barnett said. "I'm not ruling out the possibility of an oversight hearing to look into this and other issues at the prison."

AG aware

Attorney General Douglas Moylan also was contacted by the Post on the matter. He stated he was aware of the allegations, but still was in the process of determining whether his office has received any documentation such as the police report filed against the warden.

Moylan, however, after reading about the allegations in media reports, said it's something his office should look into.

"I think the allegations are serious enough ... to ensure that there's not a victim out there that is being continuously persecuted," Moylan said.

Past complaints

According to Post files, at least two complaints were filed against Borja last year, with one of them coming from a female officer alleging the warden had sexually harassed her.

That complaint, filed in May 2022, led to Borja being placed on paid leave after Camacho learned about the complaint and GPD conducted an investigation.

Borja was cleared of the allegations in August.

Then, in September, DOC opened another investigation into a complaint filed against Borja. At the time, Camacho told the Post he was unable to share any details of the complaints. GPD was not involved with the investigation, Post files state.

Borja remains the warden at DOC and last month made an appearance before the Legislature for the department's budget hearing.