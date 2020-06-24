Public health officials are reaching out to 24 establishments, including restaurants, they believe airmen visited despite having restrictions on their movement.

"We are looking into locations that have been identified through the case investigation, and we are contacting those establishments accordingly and speaking to the owners, managers or supervisors," said Annette Aguon, administrator for the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control at the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The cluster under investigation includes 35 airmen from an Air Force unit. Andersen Air Force Base Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander, said on Monday the command is investigating and the airmen will be held accountable if the investigation confirms there were violations.

The airmen were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel when they arrived May 25 and were supposed to limit their movements to work and the hotel. However, it was discovered they had gone out to various local businesses.

Aguon said the affected establishments' employees who worked at the times and dates coinciding with the airmen's visits will be screened, interviewed and possibly tested.

Twenty-four establishments eventually were named in a collaborative effort with AAFB.

"With the ongoing partnership with the military, we were given additional listings," Aguon said Tuesday evening. "We can't confirm which establishments we are dealing with because we do have other cases apart from this military cluster."

She wanted to emphasize there are other contact tracing efforts underway as there have been other positive cases identified recently, including one person whose nature of being exposed to COVID-19 hasn't been determined, according to a Joint Information Center news release.

"This is not exclusive to this military cluster," she said.

Two additional Air Force service members tested positive for COVID-19 on Guam while they were part of a medical team helping out at Naval Hospital Guam, but they did not have contact with the airmen who were housed at the Guam Reef.

All 37 airmen are in isolation on the air base, the 36th Wing has previously confirmed.

Failure to wear mask could lead to misdemeanor fine

In light of the island's reopening and easing of restrictions, DPHSS announced that failure to wear masks and adhere to social distancing and Public Health policies could be deemed a "public nuisance." It is defined in Title 10 Guam Code Annotated, Chapter 20, as "anything that is determined by the director to be dangerous to life, injurious to health or renders soil, air, water, or food impure or unwholesome."

Any person or business that fails to follow executive orders and/or Public Health guidance shall be deemed a public nuisance, which is considered a misdemeanor violation if found guilty, the DPHSS memo states.

Aguon said as restrictions are lifted, locally and regionally, local residents need to take the necessary precautions, "especially if you have a high-risk medical condition or if you have an individual at home that has a high-risk medical condition, or elderly."

She reiterated that keeping the number of coronavirus cases low is "a community effort."

"We do have flights coming in ... COVID is still going around the world – they're seeing increases in cases in the U.S.," she said. "Be aware of your surroundings. Take the necessary precautions to reduce the spread or exposure as things start to open up more; restaurants ... travel, there's always that risk of importing another case and being exposed."

As of Tuesday's tests, Guam has a total of 225​ confirmed cases since March. There have been ​five​ deaths and 174 people have been released from isolation, the JIC press release stated. There are ​46 ​active cases.

Of those cases, ​183​ ​are classified as civilians​, and 42 are military service members​ – 35 of whom have been recently identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, according to the JIC midday report.

Accountability

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said local and military officials need to tighten procedures, and people who break those procedures should be held accountable.

"I think our government partners and the military partners have been refining the protocols and making sure there is no opportunity for any crack or gap that would have allowed this type of situation to repeat itself," Tenorio said.