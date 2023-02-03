Motorists using Marine Corps Drive Saturday are being encouraged to track the progress of the first transport of power plant parts from the Port Authority of Guam to the site of a new Dededo plant.

The two-day trip is expected to take up to 20 hours of travel time to complete.

According to a notice released Thursday evening from Power on the Move, the information campaign tied to the Doosan Ukudu Power Plant, a 22-axle self-propelled modular trailer will begin its trek north in the afternoon, and is expected to arrive at its destination no later than 6 a.m. Sunday.

“The cargo will begin its move at 2 p.m., exiting the Port Authority of Guam, where it will head northbound at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 11. From there, the convoy will travel northbound for the 12-mile distance at 1 mph. Contractors Doosan Ukudu Power and Doosan Enerbility estimate to complete the trek in 12 hours, with an additional 4-hour window for contingencies,” Power on the Move stated.

The massive components are scheduled to hit Marine Corps Drive, a major highway on Guam, at 4 p.m. Saturday, according to Tyler Matanane, the plant’s spokesperson.

Matanane told The Guam Daily Post that for a large portion of the northbound trip, lane closures will affect the areas immediately around the trailer, where traffic will be restricted to just the outside, or rightmost, lane.

Drivers, however, will be able to use all available lanes on Marine Corps Drive once they pass the plant parts, she said.

But motorists may encounter full road closures or closures of southbound lanes during Saturday afternoon and early evening, if they come across the convoy as it is traversing culverts or bridges and through intersections, Matanane said. She clarified complete closures, which will block all traffic heading north, should be only “minutes-long” depending on the length of the bridge, culvert or intersection.

Southbound traffic affected by the northbound trek will get a 250-foot notice of closures on the inner lane by accompanying Guam Police Department officers. Matanane said these closures will occur when the trailer snakes between sections of removed center medians in order to avoid snagging infrastructure such as traffic light arms.

Once it arrives in Dededo, the trailer will remain overnight and begin its southern trip in the late evening hours of Sunday.

“Once the heavy haul components are offloaded, the SPMT will begin its return to the Port Authority (of Guam) on Route 1, southbound, at 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, with an estimated completion time of 2 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6,” Power on the Move stated.

Matanane advised residents to visit Power on the Move's social media platforms and website: poweronthemove.org, for information on alternative routes, and real-time tracking of the convoy in order to make informed decisions about weekend travel plans.