Untalan Middle School and the government of Guam have implemented changes to the way students are picked up and dropped off at the Barrigada campus, after a child was struck by a driver who allegedly ran a red light.

According to the Guam Police Department, last week, while the student was using a pedestrian crosswalk to get to the other side of Route 10 just outside of the campus, a driver collided with the child. The student was last listed in stable condition, according to GPD, which also disclosed the driver was not arrested at the scene, but was issued a citation by police.

Since the collision, community leaders, including those from the Guam Department of Education, GPD Highway Patrol Division, Department of Public Works and the Barrigada Mayor's Office, met to discuss ways to prevent future pedestrian injuries near the school.

"Over this past weekend, (DPW) striped roadway marking and signing to properly delineate school zones. Curb striping with red color was also done indicating no parking zone on both sides (of the highway)," DPW Deputy Director Linda Ibanez told The Guam Daily Post.

Parents and guardians of UMS students were advised about the change, and were told to pick up or drop off students at the school's back gate, starting Tuesday, rather than on the outside lanes of Route 10 near the traffic light and crosswalk.

Increased wait time

For a mother of a UMS student, who spoke with the Post but asked to remain anonymous, despite getting in line on San Antonio Street at 2 p.m., an hour and a half before students are released for the day, she thought the change was good for the safety of everyone.

"I see it. Even though (the traffic light is) red, the cars go fast. It's dangerous," the mother said about the traffic light and crosswalk on Route 10.

The new process is "good for safety," she added.

For Pawel Badowski, who, for the past two years, has been picking up his son at the back gate, the process was taking "a little bit longer since the accident."

"It takes, maybe, a little bit longer. Maybe, if someone could just stand temporarily (near the gate) and help us go through, that would be nice," Badowski told the Post after getting in a line of cars that stretched about a quarter-mile away from the school.

Another woman, however, a sister of a student, who also wished to remain anonymous, thought getting in the new line of cars was complicated.

"Having to come here and wait, it takes more time," said the sister, who was not aware of the change and upon arriving at the school had to make a U-turn after thinking she'd be able to park on the side of the road, as stakeholders were allowed to do before the student was injured.

In addition, the sister said she wasn't sure if the new process was the best solution for the students' safety.

"In some ways, yes. In some ways, no. I honestly think - because there's usually only one person up there - there should be two or more for the safety of the students," said the sister who expected to be waiting about 15 to 20 minutes to pick up her brother from school.

Tuesday afternoon, as students were being released from school, the crosswalk had several cones and a vehicle from the Barrigada Mayor's Office was also parked in the middle lane.