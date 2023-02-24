Much more than just a building with four walls and a roof, a home is an essential part of a person’s life. With that in mind, the groups behind local affordable housing developments said they're committed to helping low-income families amid a nationwide housing crisis.

Every time ground is broken on affordable housing, it helps low-income families find a home that is "conducive to raising families that are happy, healthy and will be contributing citizens to the island,” said Elizabeth Napoli, executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority.

Summer Vista I broke ground Thursday in Dos Amantes, Dededo. The project marks the area's first low-income housing tax credit, or LIHTC, project, Napoli said.

“Actually, Core Tech is doing two (affordable housing) projects right now, one is Summer Vista I and the other one is Summer Breeze I,” Conchita Bathan, CEO of Core Tech International Corp., said during the groundbreaking ceremony. "It’s a 64-unit similar design to the Summer Vista, and it’s located in Barrigada. We had a groundbreaking earlier this month for Summer Breeze."

Over the past several years, Core Tech has developed and constructed eight affordable housing projects, including Summer Vista, Bathan said.

This latest development under GHURA will add 96 units to the affordable home rental inventory in one of Guam's most populous villages, she said.

“All in all, once this project is finished we will have 778 units in total that we’re giving to GHURA’s inventory of affordable homes for rent to the community,” Bathan said.

She relayed a message from Core Tech Chair Ho Eun, who was off island at the time of the groundbreaking.

“When people have pride in their house, it begins the path toward a good citizen,” Bathan said, speaking for Eun. "I also believe that the space we live in has a huge impact in our mental, physical and overall well-being. So when we develop a connection with the house we live in, the house is not just a house, it becomes a home. It's a place we are comfortable to live in and enjoy our family. In closing, Core Tech is humble and proud to build affordable housing on the island of Guam."

The Guam Daily Post is an affiliate of Core Tech.

12 buildings, 96 units

Summer Vista will be a 12-building compound, which will offer 96 two- and three-bedroom units for rent to low-income families, Bathan said.

The compound is designed with physical safety and costs in mind. Each unit will feature energy-efficient appliances and the compound will have surveillance. The compound will also feature common areas including an open green space for communal gatherings, a community center and recreational areas for adults and youths, she said.

“The project's residents also will benefit from the close proximity to public, private sector and military job opportunities, and short commutes to the medical facility, recreational facilities in Dededo and the educational facilities in Dededo,” Napoli said.

The project was welcomed by Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, who said she is aware of the struggles faced by her constituents.

"Many young families look at ... how rental is not very affordable to them," Savares said. "This would give our young families ... an opportunity to rent affordable housing, things that they can bring their families here and raise their children."

Summer Vista I is the first phase of a larger mixed-use neighborhood development in the Dos Amantes area of Dededo, Napoli said.

“It will include market-rate rentals, luxury housing and shopping centers in the area,” she said. "Each unit will consist of high-quality and long-lasting finishes and fixtures."

'A right, not a privilege'

At the groundbreaking for Summer Breeze I earlier this month, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero reaffirmed that “affordable housing is a right, not a privilege. That the middle class and the low-income class aren't a number, but a value set which includes the ability to own your own home and live in a safe community.”

On Thursday, she expounded further on the struggles of surviving in today’s economy.

“Because of the pandemic and its grip on the economy, we’ve seen the effects trickle down on everything from the price of gas and goods to the cost of living. We’ve made many strides toward recovery, but this still is a make-or-break moment for the middle and low-income class and those trying to reach it. What’s at stake is the very survival of the basic precepts our democracy promised, and that is if you work hard you can do well enough to raise a family, own a home and put a little away for retirement,” said the governor, who said keeping that promise is the “defining issue of today."

It is through affordable housing projects like these that the promise can be kept, she said.

Tax incentives

LIHTC projects provide private developers with tax incentives for the development of affordable rental housing for low-income households, whether through rehabilitation or new construction.

The Internal Revenue Service allocates the tax credits annually to housing agencies including GHURA, which administers the tax incentives through a competitive process.

“Every year we are always hoping to have developers continue to apply for the funding because, of course, we had a housing symposium last year and it was indicated that there’s an affordable housing crisis on Guam and also nationwide,” said GHURA's Napoli, who commended Core Tech Development LLC for its work on the latest project.

“GHURA will continue to align its efforts in improving Guam housing affordability, with (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) 2022-2026 Strategic Plan toward creating strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all,” Napoli stated in a press release from GHURA.