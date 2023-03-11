Officials break ground on waterline project

The Port Authority of Guam and other island officials broke ground on a new waterline replacement project Thursday morning, with the intent of strengthening one of the island’s most crucial facilities.

“When there is no waterline or no water to the port, that could mean a total shutdown of port operations, so hardening our waterline is in line with keeping the port 100% in operation,” Port Authority of Guam General Manager Rory Respicio told The Guam Daily Post.

This project will have minimal impact on operations, port officials said, and the replacement of the existing waterline will address 15 major leaks that have been identified in the last three years.

“The relocation of the 16-inch main service feed line will run from Route 11 along the perimeter of the terminal yard and will minimize any impact to ongoing terminal operations when repairs are required,” PAG stated in a press release.

In the event of a break to any main or secondary feed waterline, the redundant feed lines for each major area within the terminal yard will ensure the availability of fire water service, the officials said.

The new water lines also will ensure the port meets National Fire Protection Association requirements and U.S. Coast Guard requirements for firefighting operations, and provide redundancy intended to improve water pressure to meet local building codes.

“I cannot express in words how important it is to strengthen the port, how important it is to protect our ports of entry, because when the ports of entries are compromised, … we go down. Our whole island gets paralyzed,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said during her keynote address at the groundbreaking ceremony.

More improvements

Leon Guerrero said she also is in communication with the U.S. Department of Defense in order to obtain the needed funds to ensure the replacement of the island’s three gantry cranes.

“We are always advocating and educating the importance of replacing our gantry cranes, the importance of modernizing our port and, most importantly, the importance of this project because without water we are at mercy of whatever threat there is,” Leon Guerrero said.

The governor said she believes these measures are key to keeping the island safeguarded from future attack.

“These are the lifelines for our people and for the military. The military, I think I understand, has 30% of cargo that comes through here. If there is a threat, they’re going to up that, and we as the Port Authority need to make sure that we have the capacity to do it,” said Leon Guerrero.

Respicio said the project is a part of the port’s modernization plan, which will also address the shutoff and isolation valves that will allow for proper system testing, servicing and maintenance.

“It’s going to replace a 50-year-old waterline system,” Respicio said, adding that the replacement has been a long-standing necessity. “From time to time we have waterline breaks and Guam Waterworks (Authority) has been very responsive to come to the terminal yard to fix the waterline break, but more of concern to us is … making sure the port is a safe place to work for the employees," he said.

Respicio said the groundbreaking is a celebration of what can happen when the community rallies behind a cause.

“We clearly understand our assignment here at the port and the responsibility that we have and so this groundbreaking is building upon all the capital improvement projects that are moving forward,” said Respicio.

According to the port's release, the waterline is a $4.8 million project, fully funded through a 2018 revenue bond. It was awarded to BME & Sons Inc. and will take approximately one year to complete.