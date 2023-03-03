Officials clear encampments

The effort to relocate homeless individuals from encampments across the island began Thursday morning, with the removal of individuals residing in two encampments across from the Micronesia Mall.

When visiting the area, the encampment most easily seen was a mishmash of tarps, personal belongings and junk vehicles along the northernmost road leading to Two Lovers Point. But there were clear signs of human habitation in a few other places, largely trash and personal belongings. A second encampment was found within the jungle.

Several government officials, including social service providers, officers with the Guam Police Department and the Guam Customs and Quarantine K-9 unit, converged at the site in the morning, their vehicles lined up on both sides of the northernmost roadway. A Guam Regional Transit Authority bus stood idle next to the roadside encampment, ready to ferry individuals and their belongings to the Dededo farmers market, where the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Community College and other entities waited to assist whoever would be arriving.

About a half-dozen adult homeless people were identified Thursday. Attorney General Douglas Moylan, who was present during the operation, said his office's original information showed about 20 individuals in the area.

"So, apparently, the notices has caused, maybe, some of them to leave," Moylan said.

Prior to Thursday's operation, the Office of the Attorney General had distributed warnings to people living in the encampments. These warnings stated that occupants were violating law, including criminal trespass and public nuisance laws, and had five days to leave, as authorities would clear the premises and remove violators thereafter. Written along with the warnings was contact information for various services that assist homeless individuals.

The last day of the five-day notice was Tuesday.

The operation

Moylan said officials tried to address several aspects during the operation. For example, K-9 units first assessed the area.

"Our intel for the past month, because we've been observing this particular site, was that there was drug use, as well as weapons," Moylan said.

But the attorney general added that there had been no pushback or issues Thursday morning.

"I think both the government operations are going perfectly, pursuant to the plan. As well as the homeless individuals, they're cooperating, very much so," Moylan said.

Thursday's operation was part of the pilot case for the Homeless Relocation Initiative, a new multiagency effort to identify and remove homeless encampments and provide homeless individuals with access to services. It's also intended to reunite these people with friends or family, when possible.

The Guam Daily Post arrived at the farmers market around noon, a little before the GRTA bus arrived carrying individuals from the encampments. However, only two people stepped out from the bus at the time.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said she had been told some other individuals would be relocating with family.

"Which is OK, if their relatives are going to take them in. We just don't want (them) out on the streets, in another camp," Savares said.

A little while later, Moylan arrived at the farmers market and said a few others would be coming.

There are other encampments in Dededo, Savares said, but she could not disclose them because officials with the initiative are trying to identify private property owners.

"We haven't identified one particular property owner where ... we just found this large encampment," Savares said.

The encampments across from the mall will be cleared of trash and junk by government entities, including items on private property, Moylan said, adding that it was a public nuisance. He said the Department of Public Works and the Dededo Mayor's Office would be taking part in the cleanup.

"This is part of the government operations. The mayors are budgeted for these sorts of things. The lieutenant governor and the administration has made this a priority, but the focus is the humanity of it," Moylan said, referring to the larger goal of the relocation initiative.

The attorney general added that officials would be performing a "post-operation analysis" with the lieutenant governor and mayor to discuss how they can improve the relocation operations.