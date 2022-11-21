Officials conclude wildland fire training

The Guam Department of Agriculture Forestry and Soil Resources Division will wrap up a series of workshops and training sessions today, aimed at helping investigate wildland fires, the department announced in a press release.

Local “wildfires continue to be the single most devastating threats to our forests and natural resources,” the Agriculture Department stated, adding blazes set deliberately pose a serious threat to health, safety and the environment.

“DOAG, through these trainings, continues to elevate trainings and solutions to combat these fires by providing ‘wildfire scene origin and cause determination’ trainings to provide personnel with the skills necessary for investigations leading to arrests,” division chief Christine Camacho Fejeran stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The events, which conclude Monday, were led by visiting, “highly qualified” trainers to build on an initial series taught in 2020, the department said in the release.

“The trainers are Mr. Richard Woods, an Australian career wildfire investigator and lecturer with Charles Sturt University in Australia. He is joined by Canadian wildfire investigator Mr. Jeff Henricks from Alberta Province,” the department stated. “The two trainers are providing training for 75 registered participants from the Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Joint Region Marianas Fire and Emergency Services, Andersen Fire and Emergency Services, DOAG conservation officers, DOAG forestry wildland firefighters, and CNMI Department of Fire and Emergency Services.”

Woods, the department said, was “very keen” to equip local officials with skills to accurately determine the cause of wildfires and find those responsible for them.

“We have seen the environmental damage being caused due to repeated wildfires here on Guam. The training program my colleague Jeff Henricks from Canada and I have delivered is a brand-new version of internationally recognized training standards,” Woods stated. “We believe the fire and law enforcement agencies on Guam, along with officers from Saipan who have traveled to our class, … will be well placed to successfully investigate wildfires in the future. I am very impressed with the level of interest in addressing wildfire ignition prevention.”

The agriculture department thanked Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann and his office for hosting the training, which was funded through a U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance grant, at the village’s newly completed community theater.

“From community outreach and education to preventative fire maintenance, wildfire response and arson investigation, our forestry aides execute many critical services to protect our island. Investing in wildfire investigation training will provide our officers with the enhanced skills they need to successfully prosecute reckless fire starters, who jeopardize the health and safety of our communities and natural resources,” Chelsa Muna-Brecht, director of the Department of Agriculture, stated.