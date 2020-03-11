Government officials confirmed that they are working with local and federal partners to test two individuals for possible cases of COVID-19 though they contend that the patients "do not meet the full criteria for a person under investigation (PUI) as determined by the Hawaii State Laboratories Division (HSLD)."

Guam Regional Medical Center earlier today sent out a press release about one individual who recently visited the Philippines and was seen at the Dededo hospital. GRMC officials said they are working with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

A Joint Information Center press release, sent at 5:15 p.m. noted a second individual was also assessed and tested.

The press release is below in full:

-------

Guam Collaborates on Response to Possible Cases of COVID-19

Joint News Release March 11, 2020 5:15 p.m. (ChST)

The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) continues to work with local and federal partners to address the threat of the virus that causes COVID-19. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guam. Guam continues to assess the situation as it evolves. With any change in status, anticipate timely notification.

Government of Guam Officials Aware of Possible Cases for COVID-19

DPHSS officials were notified of two possible cases now being evaluated for COVID-19 illness. These individuals do not meet the full criteria for a person under investigation (PUI) as determined by the Hawaii State Laboratories Division (HSLD).

Out of an abundance of caution, Guam DPHSS has collaborated with the local health care providers to arrange testing for both cases for COVID-19. Of the two cases, one patient was initially evaluated at GRMC and then admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority for observation and isolation. After an assessment conducted by DPHSS officials, the second case is being monitored in home isolation.

As lab testing becomes more available across the U.S. mainland and territories, the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave authority to states and territories to develop their own testing criteria. In expectation of Guam Public Health Lab commencing testing, Guam DPHSS is developing the territorial testing criteria in collaboration with an advisory council made-up of physician representatives from Guam’s health care facilities and medical associations. DPHSS received the COVID-19 test kits from CDC on March 10, 2020 and is currently conducting the in-house validation required by regulation as quickly as possible.

Officials Track Cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines

On Sunday, the Philippines declared a health emergency after more cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. According to the U.S. State Department, a Level 2 advisory for travel to the Philippines remains in place. Travelers are advised to exercise increased caution.

Guidance to Prepare Your Household for Coronavirus Disease 2019

DPHSS recommends community actions designed to help keep people healthy, reduce exposures to COVID-19, and slow the spread of the disease.

• Create a household plan of action to help protect your health and the health of those you care about in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19. Plan ways to care for those who might be at greater risk for serious complications.

• Choose a room in your home that can be used to separate sick household members from those who are healthy. Identify a separate bathroom for the sick person to use, if possible. Plan to clean these rooms, as needed, when someone is sick.

• Be prepared if your child’s school or childcare facility is temporarily dismissed. Learn about the emergency operations plan at your child’s school or childcare facility.

• Plan for potential changes at your workplace. Learn about your employer’s emergency operations plan. Discuss sick-leave policies and telework options for workers who are sick or who need to stay home to care for sick household members.

Stay Up to with Date with Reputable Sources

It is important to note that the situation can change quickly. The community is reminded to only share official notices and visit the following links for the most up-to-date information:

• CDC website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

• DPHSS website: http://dphss.guam.gov/2019-novel-coronavirus-2019-n-cov/

• GHS/OCD website: https://ghs.guam.gov/coronavirusasNovel-Coronavirus.aspx

For more information, contact DPHSS Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., at (671) 735-7154.