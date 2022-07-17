Department of Public Health and Social Services officials are looking at extending operations at the Agana Shopping Center COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to at least the next month.

DPHSS Program Coordinator Alexis Silverio said Thursday that officials had planned to close the clinic is next week, but community response has been "very good" and usage has been rising.

"That helps justify it. But again, we have to make sure that the procurement for the contracts is secure for that. We do have the intent to continue," Silverio said.

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, the DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said it was his understanding that they will continue the clinic at the shopping center until they find another location convenient for residents.