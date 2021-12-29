A "top 10 most wanted" list to identify regular "eyesores" or dangerous buildings and areas on island is part of the Islandwide Beautification Task Force’s discussions.

"I've got complaints about illegal dumpsites in villages. You know, it's one thing to fix your car in your garage. It's a whole other thing to have junk yard in the middle of a village,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, chairman of the task force, which met Tuesday.

"I think we're gonna have a top 10 most wanted. And we'll use a public device and we'll have the public involved in identifying regularly the top 10 eyesores or the top 10 dangerous - we'll come up with a thing. But at this point, we need to be able to move forward and focus attention," he added.

Tenorio spoke following a report on derelict buildings and illegal dumping from Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola. Village mayors and the general public are invited to continue pointing DPW in the direction of buildings that need to be addressed, Arriola said.

The lieutenant governor suggested discussing the creation of a task force for the initiative and ultimately commented about developing a top 10 most wanted list.

Arriola would later state that while DPW can issue fines, sometimes it may be better to publish a list of the worst derelict buildings or the worst neighborhoods with abandoned vehicles "and start shaming some of these residents into cleaning their residence up."

Tenorio also made note of recently enacted Public Law 36-61, which enhances enforcement capacity to address illegal dumping. He said there have been discussions about setting up training for officials who will be issuing citations, which he would like to see in January. The lieutenant governor also said he would like to see an aggressive year next year with regard to enforcement.

'Better than nothing'

DPW had identified 115 derelict structures throughout the island this year and was able to inspect 75 of the buildings, according to Arriola. Fifty-six received citations. Twelve cases have been resolved, which Arriola acknowledged was a small amount but that "anything is better than nothing."

"At least the effort is there," he said.

Hampering the department's progress is difficulty finding owners for a number of the buildings. DPW has sent out certified letters but a lot them have come back, according to Arriola. The addresses may have been off, but Arriola said a major issue is that "a good number" of owners are off island. Some of the buildings are also still under probate, he added. However, he believed the program was going well.

As for abandoned vehicles, Guam Environmental Protection Agency Deputy Director Michelle Lastimoza said mayors had submitted about $1 million worth of invoices this year to address waste. That not only comprises 1,932 abandoned vehicles, but also 8,910 tires, 1,981 white goods, 668 electronic products, 1,385 cubic yards of green waste and 966 cubic yards of loose metals.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann, the mayors council representative to the IBTF, and other mayors had submitted a letter to the Office of the Attorney General about addressing abandoned vehicles left on the side of the road, according to the lieutenant governor.

Tyrone Taitano, the director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, said the head of the Department of Land Management has found a site for an impound lot in Yigo.

"What we're working on now is the requirements for the impound lot that's necessary to be a legally approved impound lot. It usually involves a lot of 6-foot high fencing and lighting. But I'll have a report to you on this before the end of the week," Taitano said.