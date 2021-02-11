Officials: COVID-19 deaths highlight need to control diabetes in the islands

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the rate of diabetes and other chronic diseases was already high in U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands, regional health officials told the Rotary Club of Northern Guam on Wednesday.

But with many of the 100-plus COVID-19 deaths on Guam linked to diabetes, the need to keep diabetes under control becomes much more urgent, they said.

Two officials from the Pacific Island Health Officers' Association, or PIHOA, shared with the Rotarians just how prevalent diabetes, hypertension, cancer, heart disease, obesity and other noncommunicable diseases are in U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands.

These islands include Guam, CNMI, American Samoa, Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated States of Micronesia.

There's well-established documentation on Guam that comorbidities such as diabetes and other chronic diseases increase the risk for death from COVID-19, according to Janet Camacho, PIHOA deputy director of programs and operations for Honolulu.

From 2001 to 2019, the number of diabetes cases "has definitely increased" and has been one of the leading causes of death on Guam, said Cerina Mariano, PIHOA programs and operations administrator for Guam.

This is based on data from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, she said.

A behavioral risk survey, she said, also shows that 84% of the respondents reported that they have not been told by a doctor that they have diabetes.

"As this is self-report, it's highly likely that it's underestimated," Mariano said.

Risk factors

On Guam, the diabetes risk factors include age, ethnicity, and education and income, she said.

Based on surveys, more males than females have diabetes, and those 55 and older make up 50% of those with diabetes, Mariano said.

As far as ethnicity goes, being a Pacific islander – as compared to white, Black, American Indian or Alaskan native and other ethnic groups – means much higher risk of being diagnosed with diabetes, she said.

Socioeconomic factors such as education and income also play a part because of limited access to health care and affordable healthy food.

Diabetes and other chronic diseases are not only common among adults on Guam, but also tend to start at a young age.

"About 40% of youth on Guam as of 2019 reported as overweight or obese, and that number has continued to climb over the years," Mariano said.

A hybrid survey over the past five years among most U.S.-affiliated Pacific islands shows the diabetes prevalence in adults in the islands is much higher than in the United States.

That's mainly because of the islands' geographic isolation and their limited resources, Mariano said.

1 in 4 being treated

Only about one in four of those diagnosed with diabetes are in treatment, and of those in treatment, less than 10% are controlled in the islands, Mariano said.

"The situation has been great enough that it has brought international attention," she said.

Through partners such as the World Health Organization, Mariano said, the FSM was able to receive more than 9,000 doses of insulin for diabetes from a company in Denmark.

But even just bringing the insulin to the islands was a challenge. It had to be shipped to Australia first, and then sent to San Francisco and then Guam, and finally to the FSM, Mariano said.

Diabetes control

Hermie Queja, president of the Rotary Club of Northern Guam, said they are planning to help raise awareness about diabetes among the youth and look forward to partnering with entities such as PIHOA.

The PIHOA officials said diabetes awareness, prevention and treatment programs need more help.

The simplest steps one can take to prevent diabetes or keep it under control are eating healthy foods and being physically active, Mariano said.