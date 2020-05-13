Officials disclose finances

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's estimated net worth is about $4.28 million, according to documents filed with the Guam Election Commission.

She was among the elected and appointed government of Guam officials who filed the required 2019 financial disclosure by the April 22 deadline.

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Supreme Court Chief Justice F. Philip Carbullido and Superior Court Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III asked for extensions to file their statements of financial disclosure. They are among the 80 GovGuam officials who requested an extension.

They have up to Oct. 19 to file their financial disclosures or their names will be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for action, Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan said.

Many of those who sought an extension previously reported multimillion-dollar estimated assets, including University of Guam President Thomas Krise, whose 2018 net worth was more than $8 million.

There are 118 GovGuam elected and appointed officials who are required to file their financial disclosures.

Sens. James Moylan and Sabina Perez, both serving their first term, were the first ones to file a 2019 statement of financial interest, on Feb. 19.

Millionaires

The governor's net worth, or the sum total of what's owned minus what's owed, declined slightly in her first year in office compared to the prior year when she was with Bank of Guam.

Besides her $4.65 million estimated value of assets mostly in real estate and marketable securities, her total earnings in 2019 reached $149,000, her filings show. That includes her $90,000 annual salary as governor. The governor filed her documents with the commission on April 21.

Documents filed with the commission, as of April 22, show a number of GovGuam officials whose 2019 estimated net worth is $1 million or more, on top of their earnings:

1.) Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero - $4.28 million

2.) Guam Community College President Mary Okada - $2.83 million

3.) Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey - $2.34 million

4.) Sen. Telo Taitague - $1.64 million

5.) PBS General Manager Ina Marie Carillo - $1.44 million

6.) Guam Solid Waste Authority General Manager Larry Gast - $1.401 million

7.) Guam Housing Corp. President Alice Taijeron - $1.34 million

$5K to nearly $1M

1.) Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte - $922,863

2.) Consolidated Commission on Utilities Commissioner Judith Guthertz - $869,311

3.) Chalan Pago/Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue - $818,699

4.) Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan - $806,075

5.) Sen. James Moylan - $750,000

6.) Mangilao Vice Mayor Thomas Duenas - $632,576

7.) Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco - $605,705

8.) Talofofo Mayor Vicente Taitague - $525,000

9.) Guam Education Board member Lourdes Benavente - $516,000

10.) Inarajan Mayor Doris Lujan, $504,926

11.) GovGuam Retirement Fund Director Paula Blas - $478,118

12.) Asan Maina Mayor Frankie Salas - $465,794

13.) Mayors' Council of Guam Executive Director Angel Sablan - $447,118

14.) Agana Heights Mayor Paul McDonald - $431,000

15.) Guam Serve Commission Executive Director Doris M. Aguon - $425,273

16.) Customs and Quarantine Director Ignacio Peredo - $350,306

17.) Speaker Tina Muña Barnes - $340,792

18.) Yigo Vice Mayor Anthony Sanchez - $304,015

19.) Agat Vice Mayor Christopher Fejeran - $229,178

20.) Mangilao Mayor Allan G. Ungacta - $219,016

21.) Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje - $210,901

22.) Veterans Affairs Director Fred Bordallo - $202,600

23.) Piti Mayor Jesse Alig - $157,655

24.) Sen. Sabina Perez - $113,000 (no listed liabilities)

25.) Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas - $106,589

26.) Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann - $59,575

27.) Umatac Mayor Johnny "Bada" Quinata - $24,500

28.) Guam Education Board Member Maria A. Gutierrez - $5,517

More liabilities than assets

Some GovGuam officials declared liabilities that exceed their assets:

1.) Guam National Guard Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui - $247,360

2.) Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico - $139,596

3.) Sinajana Vice Mayor Rudy Iriarte - $14,450