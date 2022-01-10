Officials discuss future of Layon Landfill

With Cell 3 at Layon Landfill now in operation, Irvin Slike, the new general manager at the Guam Solid Waste Authority, is looking at starting a feasibility study this year on capping Cells 1 and 2 at the landfill, according to Andrew Gayle, chairman of the GSWA board.

"(Slike) has some interesting concepts about how the Guam Solid Waste Authority should go about not only creating new cells, but capping existing cells. So it's more of a gradual type thing rather than wait a whole bunch of years, do something," Gayle said during a confirmation hearing with lawmakers on Jan. 3.

Cell 3 was substantially completed at the end of June last year and began accepting waste by mid-July. It was financed with a $30 million bond, guaranteed by the government of Guam, and GSWA is paying debt service of about $3 million per year on that bond.

The original design for the Layon Landfill called for 10 or 11 cells. The concept was to build one or two cells at a time, and to work on opening new cells while closing older ones, according to Gayle.

"Mr. Slike has some new ideas, different ideas on how to do it and how to better handle our situation going forward. And I think his concept is to actually make it more a rolling type of thing. ... I think his concept is to build smaller cells and cap smaller pieces as you go on. Regardless of that, I think the end result is still a projected lifespan of the entire landfill of about 50 years," Gayle said during the confirmation hearing.

There is about another 40 years at Layon under that projection.

On Friday, Gayle told The Guam Daily post that Slike has not yet finalized his ideas for the GSWA board, but has shared some initial thoughts with the chairman.

Alternatives

During the confirmation hearing, Sen. Tony Ada asked whether the board has discussed alternatives, such as waste-to-energy, that could extend the lifespan of the landfill.

"There's nothing formally discussed as a board. We have a very strong advocate in recycling ... Peggy Denney. So, she is a tireless advocate for that aspect of diverting solid waste from the landfill," Gayle said.

Meanwhile, Slike was asked recently about his thoughts on waste-to-energy, Gayle added.

"And he had an interesting comment. He said, really, for the amount of municipal solid waste that we generate, this island of this size, and the cost of these types of plants, it's very difficult to justify it from a purely return-on-investment scenario – how much trash is generated, how much energy can be produced in waste-to-energy and at what cost," Gayle said. "I have very little professional experience in that, but I thought it was very interesting that he had that opinion because I hadn't heard that before."

Gayle said he's heard from different management that waste-to-energy plants are operated throughout the United States and fully certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but looking at them more closely, they're used in much larger municipalities.

"So ... one of the things that we also have to factor is, well, it costs us a certain amount of money per acre to build landfills. In this last Cell 3, it cost us about $2 million per acre," he added.

Slike and his team don't believe the next cell will cost that much, primarily because they can avoid infrastructure costs that were needed to accommodate Cell 3, according to Gayle. Estimates for the next cell is at $800,000 per acre, which Gayle acknowledged was still a lot of money to spend.

"So those are the factors that I think should be fully evaluated as we think of these concepts. But essentially, what I've learned in my years of business working in the private industry, first it's about economics ... unless there's the philanthropic – that's the other thing about recycling. Recycling doesn't always makes sense, but then there's the public benefit that gets factored in," Gayle said.

Ada said it is interesting how waste-to-energy "keeps coming about" and now that a new GSWA general manager is in place, it may be prudent to have him speak to the Legislature to gain his perspective and see if that's something lawmakers may want to look into.

Of course, Guam law currently bans trash-burning incinerators.

Lawsuit

A breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2011 by Guam Resource Recovery Partners against GovGuam and the Guam Economic Development Authority. The partnership claims to have the exclusive right to build a waste-to-energy facility on island, contending it had secured its license before the ban was enacted.

In April 2021, GovGuam and GEDA moved to dismiss the GRRP complaint for failure to prosecute.

Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena III granted the motion in July 2021. GRRP is currently seeking the court's reconsideration.